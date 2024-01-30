New Lunar Awakening Event Coming February 6

Blizzard

From February 6, 10 a.m.-February 20, 10 a.m. PST players in both Seasonal and Eternal Realms can bask in the resplendency and joy of the Lunar Awakening limited-time event. A mysterious phenomenon is manifesting throughout the shrines of Sanctuary, enchanting them with immense and prosperous power. Celebrators believe this to be their Ancestors, blessing them from beyond the grave to celebrate this joyous occasion!

Identify and activate Lunar Shrines throughout all areas and activities found within Sanctuary. While active you will earn 50% bonus XP (multiplicative) and have 30% increased movement speed, a plethora of buffs, all while earning Ancestors Favor reputation.

Lunar Awakening has Dawned

To fully enjoy the revelry of Lunar Awakening, travel to Ked Bardu and head to the Northern section of town. Once there you’ll meet Ying-Yue, the leader of the Lunar Night Market. This market is your central hub for Lunar Awakening, where you’ll redeem your Ancestor’s Favor reputation for extravagant Lunar Renewal themed rewards.

Lunar Shrines are spread throughout Sanctuary. Fight your way through both dungeons and the overworld, activating Lunar Shrines and slaying monsters to earn copious amounts of Ancestors Favor reputation.

Lunar Shrines can be identified by their appearance, adorned with a Dragon in celebration of Lunar Awakening. Lunar Shrines also have a unique Map icon, making them easy to identify from a distance.

During Lunar Awakening, Nightmare Dungeon Sigils have a chance to have an Ancestor’s Favor dungeon affix which guarantees only Lunar Shrines spawn for that dungeon. In addition to the extra Shrines, you will also receive 10% bonus Glyph XP once the Dungeon is complete! All Nightmare Dungeon Sigils with the Ancestor’s Favor Affix will retain it once the event has ended, so feel free to stockpile away for days long after the Moon has set on Lunar Awakening.

Lunar Shrines and Ancestors Favor

Lunar Shrines are coursing with a mysterious and immense power. Celebrators of the Lunar Awakening believe this power to be the returning spirits of our ancestors, adorned to mark the special occasion. During the Lunar Awakening, some Shrines have been replaced with Lunar Shrines, with an updated appearance to match the festivities! Lunar Shrines function similarly to typical Shrines; but they have been augmented for an extra punch to celebrate this festive event.

Lunar Shrines provide an exciting bonus effect on top of their regular Shrine power, the Lunar Shrine effects are listed below.

Augmented Lunar Shrine Effects:

Artillery Shrine – Casts have a chance to summon a holy bomb.

Blast Wave Shrine – Each explosion summons a cluster bombardment.

Channeling Shrine- Increased attack speed and chance to reset cooldowns.

Conduit Shrine – Summon frequent, powerful, shocking strikes.

Greed Shrine – Chance to summon a Treasure Goblin. While the Shrine is active, 25 kills summons a Treasure Goblin, and 50 kills summons a second.

Lethal Shrine – Chance to instantly execute a struck monster, causing Fear on surrounding monsters. Note: this includes Elites, but excludes Bosses and other Players.

Protection Shrine – You reflect all incoming damage. Damage reflected scales with Level and World Tier.

On top of these powerfully amplified effects, Miserly spirits spawn immediately when a Lunar Shrine is activated, allowing you to immediately capitalize on the Shrines’ specific gameplay augmentation.

Additionally, Lunar Awakening themed Whisper bounties are available throughout the event making them an excellent place to earn Ancestors Favor reputation while appeasing the Tree of Whispers!

Don Lunar Garments and Shine

There are 10 Ancestor’s Favor reputation levels in total to earn, and 6 different Lunar themed cosmetic rewards to unlock. Lunar Awakening themed garments will also be available in Tejal’s shop, materializing to adorn your wanderer in threads befitting this joyous occasion.

Celebrate with Ying-Yue and bask in the glow of Lunar Awakening when it arrives on February 6!

-The Diablo IV Team