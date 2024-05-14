This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
New Cosmetics in Diablo 4 Season 4 - Portal Skins, Barbarian, Necromancer & Sorcerer Sets
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 1 min ago
by
Jezartroz
Tejal's Shop has updated for Season 4 in Diablo 4, and players can snag some new portal skins and armor sets - take a look at these models!
Class Portal Packs
Class Portal Packs have been provided for each class, with a Portal Skin, Headstone, several weapons, and a class-themed Emblem!
Barbarian: Path of Hell's Champion
Druid: Path of Ursa
Necromancer: Path of the Deathspeaker
Rogue: Path of the Ash Knight
Sorcerer: Path of the Hydra
The Demon's Heart Barbarian Set
Armor
Weapons
Markings
Shadow of the Reaper Necromancer Set
Armor
Weapons
Markings
Caged Storm Sorcerer Set
Armor
Weapons
Markings
