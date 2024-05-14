This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
New Season 4 Loading Screens Datamined for Diablo 4
Diablo IV
Posted
41 minutes ago
by
Jezartroz
Season 4 is live, and players have jumped back into Sanctuary to experience new itemization, updated Helltides, new affixes, and more. Some may have noticed some new loading screens already - we've datamined four new options in the rotation for the Season of Loot Reborn!
Season 4 Loading Screens
