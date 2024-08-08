This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Mother's Gift Reputation Rewards Continue after Final Reward Tier in Diablo 4 Season 5
Posted
30 minutes ago
by
Arktane
With Season 5 underway, players have dug into the newest content in Diablo 4, from Infernal Hordes to new Uniques. One piece of new content has come to be expected with Seasons: a new Reputation to work towards, this time titled Mother's Gift. One thing that players have noticed new to Season 5, however, is that this reputation doesn't just end at the final reward tier like in previous Seasons - rewards continue after completion.
Mother's Gift Reputation Guide - Season 5
Upon reaching the final reward tier and claiming the
Resplendent Spark
, a new reward tier will be unlocked. This tier awards the
Triune War Chest
for every 24,000
Mother's Gift
earned. Inside the cache, players will find various Legendary Items and rare Crafting Materials. Internal testing to open one of these caches produced three Item Power 925 Legendaries, two Item Power 925 Rares, two Tier 3
Compass
, and five of each Crafting Material.
While these rewards are not particularly substantial, an occasional small loot explosion is a great way to keep the seasonal theme going. Once a
Triune War Chest
is earned, a notification will appear on-screen, letting you know rewards are available. The unclaimed cache will sit in the reputation window until you come to collect it. It is possible, but currently unconfirmed, that these repeatable caches might stack - allowing you to earn several and claim them all at once.
To learn more about the Mother's Gift Reputation and the best ways to farm for the various rewards, our Mother's Gift Reputation Guide has all the information you'll need for Season 5. This guide gives details on the prerequisite quest to unlock the Mother's Gift Reputation, as well as a table containing tooltips for every reward tier. The only thing left is for you to dive in and start earning that favor!
Mother's Gift Reputation Guide - Season 5
