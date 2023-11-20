This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Mother's Blessing Bonus XP Now Live - Increased Gold and Experience
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 12 min ago
by
Jezartroz
The Mother's Blessing Bonus XP event has returned - from November 20th until November 27th, players can earn increased gold and experience!
While Blizzard
initially stated
that the Mother's Blessing buff would be a 35% multiplicative increase, the buff tooltip in game currently reads 25%. Blizzard is already on the case, and will be issuing a hotfix this afternoon to bring the buff to its full value:
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 0 Comments
Hide 0 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Recent News