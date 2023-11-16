Mother's Blessing Bonus XP Returns - 35% Increased Gold and Experience

Rise, wanderer, and stand triumphant before your hoard of spoils.

An alluring glow descends across the land, increasing the clarity and temperament of all stalwart demon slayers. Scholars have unlocked new secrets in their ancient tomes, while coffers threaten to burst with Gold unearthed from long-forgotten crypts. Make haste to hone your blade through a week of adventure and plunder to become the deadliest force in all of Sanctuary.

Blessings Aplenty: Earn Increased Experience and Gold

From November 20, 10 a.m.–November 27, 10 a.m. PST, all players will earn experience and Gold at a 35% (multiplicative) increased rate. Lilith blesses all her children, as this bonus applies to both Seasonal and Eternal Realms, and all World Tiers. This bonus stacks, so pair it with Elixirs and the Urn of Experience to maximize your experience gains.

For those curious where to attribute this newfound boon, look for the new in-game icon beside your potion count that signifies the increased rate of earning Gold and experience. Use this boost to carve through ranks of the Battle Pass, climb to higher Levels and World Tiers with burning swiftness, and complete your Season Journey so you can confront the trials waiting for you in the Abattoir of Zir on December 5.

Gather round, stoke the fire, and rally your most savvy of companions to decimate demons with renewed fervor. The Blessed Mother’s cruelty is matched by her generosity, but not for long. Rise to new heights and earn more Gold for your bloodlust during Mother’s Blessing!