More Zoomed Out Camera Perspective Possible - Diablo 4 Season 4
Diablo IV
Posted
2 hr 13 min ago
by
silec
Blizzard has announced that players will be able to zoom out the camera further starting in Season 4 of Diablo 4.
Season 4 PTR Overview - Campfire Chat Summary Legendary and Unique Drops Tradeable in Season 4
A long-requested feature by the community is the ability to zoom out the camera to see more of your surroundings. With Season 4, Blizzard will implement this much-requested feature into Diablo 4!
Blizzard
In Season 4, the camera will be more zoomed out. It is a gameplay setting. It starts at the current default (what we have today) pull the camera out a little bit further.
Camera Perspective in Diablo 2: Resurrected
Camera Perspective in Diablo 3
Camera Perspective in Diablo 4 (Before Season 4)
Camera Perspective in Diablo 4 (Season 4)
1
Comment by
Abom
on 2024-03-20T19:41:31-05:00
D4GOOD
1
