Midwinter Blight Event is Now Live! - Diablo 4
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 13 min ago
by
silec
The Midwinter Blight event is now live! As a part of this update, players are now able to participate in Diablo 4's first holiday event which takes place in the Fractured Peaks.
Midwinter Proof Farming Tips Midwinter Blight Event Guide
From December 12 until January 2, 10 a.m. PST players can earn s to unlock various cosmetics, stock up on , get the new , fight the Red-Cloaked Horror, and much more!
Earn Exclusive Midwinter Blight Title New Shard of Dawn Offensive Aspect Gileon's Brew - Powerful Elixir with Large XP Bonus
