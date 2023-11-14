Massive Living Steel Buffs, Season Journey Fixes - Diablo 4 Patch 1.2.2 Hotfix 3

Game Updates

Living Steel Chest in World Tier 3: Increased from 1 to 2.



There is an additional chance for 1-2 extra Living Steels to drop.

There is an additional chance for 5 extra Living Steels to drop.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where Living Steel Chests could not properly spawn.



Developer’s Note: Part of this fix was to remove Living Steel Chest Guardian monsters. This improves the functionality of the chest for the time being, however we would like to bring the guardian back once we can ensure the interaction does not cause this issue.

