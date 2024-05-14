This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Leveling Tips & Tricks for Diablo 4 Season 4: Loot Reborn
Diablo IV
With the release of Diablo 4 Season 4, we wanted to share our top tips and tricks when it comes to leveling in the new Season!
Choose a Leveling Build
The first step to starting a new Season is determining which Class or Build you'd like to play. Looking for a brand new build in Season 4? Try out our latest Frozen Orb Sorcerer, Poison Companion Druid, or Incinerate Sorcerer leveling builds. We've also got an entire Tier List of the best Leveling Builds here on Wowhead!
Diablo 4 Best Leveling Builds Tier List - Season 4
Complete the Iron Wolves Seasonal Questline
This Season's Questline will take players on a journey where they will help the
Iron Wolves Mercenaries
fight back against the forces of darkness. Completing this questline will introduce players to various aspects of the new Season, as well as reward players with Season Journey progression.
Diablo 4 Season 4 - Iron Wolves Season Theme
Level in Helltide Until World Tier 3
After completing the Seasonal Questline and completing any Dungeons needed for specific Legendary Aspects, it is recommended to continue leveling within Helltide Zones in World Tier 1 or 2. In Diablo 4 Season 4, Helltides have been revamped to have more monster density, include more rewarding events, and grant players with efficient experience gains.
Diablo 4 Season 4 Helltide Guide
Complete Nightmare Dungeons
After completing the Cathedral of Light Capstone Dungeon and unlocking World Tier 3, players will want to begin completing Nightmare Dungeons with monsters who are 10 levels higher than their character, since this is the maximum experience bonus.
Nightmare Dungeons will grant players efficient character experience, consistent loot, and the ability to gain Paragon Glyph experience. We recommend the above Nightmare Dungeons for players who are looking to efficiently level their Paragon Glyphs.
Diablo 4 Best Nightmare Dungeon Tier List - Season 4
Endgame Content in Diablo 4 Season 4
Following these steps will allow players to efficiently level in Season 4. In World Tier 3, players should consider switching over to an Endgame Build that will help them decide which Paragon Glyphs they'd like to level up. Additionally, after reaching level 100, players may want to check out some of the endgame content that Season 4 has to offer, including The Pit of Artificers, Tormented Bosses, or The Gauntlet and Leaderboards.
How do you plan on leveling in Diablo 4 Season 4? Let us know your strategies in the comments below!
