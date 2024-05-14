This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Live
PTR
Diablo 4 Season 4: Loot Reborn Now Live!
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 16 min ago
by
PopularTopular
Diablo 4 Season 4: Loot Reborn is now officially live! Players can experience the new loot system, complete the Iron Wolves Seasonal Questline, and face hordes of demons in the reworked Helltide events!
Diablo 4 Season 4: Loot Reborn Overview
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 2 Comments
Hide 2 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
1
Comment by
minka25
on 2024-05-14T12:06:06-05:00
Patching 4,25GB wiith 3kb/s... Good job Blizzard. Again.
Why we couldnt download it before the start.
Comment by
leo03000
on 2024-05-14T12:22:41-05:00
Patching 4,25GB wiith 3kb/s... Good job Blizzard. Again.
Why we couldnt download it before the start.
Sounds like a you problem. I am doing just fine with 70MB/s
1
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Next Post