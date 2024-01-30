This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Improvements to Seneschal Stones Coming in Patch 1.3.1 - Diablo 4
As a part of this week's
1.3.1 Patch
, several Seneschal Stones will be receiving significant improvements! Many of these improvements include increases in damage, healing, and additional supported skill damage.
Season of the Construct
The following updates have been applied to the Seneschal's abilities.
: Damage increased by 30%.
: Damage increased by 30%.
: Damage increased by 20%.
: Damage increased by 30%.
: Damage increased by 20%.
: Damage increased by 20%.
: Damage increased by 10%.
: Damage increased by 10%.
: Healing increased from 22% to 32% of Maximum Life at level 1. At level 10, the healing is increased from 40% to 50% of Maximum Life.
: Damage increased from 50% to 60% of the Supported Skill's Damage.
: Damage increased from 50% to 60% of the Supported Skill's Damage.
: Damage increased from 50% to 60% of the Supported Skill's Damage.
: Damage increased from 50% to 60% of the Supported Skill's Damage.
: Damage increased from 50% to 60% of the Supported Skill's Damage.
: Damage increased from 50% to 60% of the Supported Skill's Damage.
Will these changes be enough to make the Seneschal a more significant companion? Which of these Seneschal abilities are you most looking forward to using in the new patch? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!
Previous Post
Next Post