This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
How to Access the Abattoir of Zir Without Completing the Season Journey - Diablo 4
Diablo IV
Posted
3 hr 4 min ago
by
silec
Were you turned off by Abattoir of Zir's Season Journey completion requirement? Do you want to catch up to your friend but don't want to spend time earning the recipe for each Abattoir of Zir tier one by one? We have gathered some tips that can help you access the Abattoir of Zir if you are not eligible and help you catch up to your friend's progress!
Abattoir of Zir Guide Abattoir of Zir Class Build Guides
If some of your friends are not eligible to enter the Abattoir of Zir because they haven't completed the Season Journey, fret not! You can have your friends enter the Abattoir of Zir as long as you are eligible and the one using the . Completing a run will award your friends the Tears of Blood Paragon Glyph. This will also grant them any achievement attached to the completed tier, which rewards them with titles that are only available for the duration of the event.
If you want to help your friends catch up to your progress in the Abattoir, you can do so by using a of any tier. Completing the run will reward them with the Occultist recipe for the next tier. This can save a lot of time since you have to unlock each tier one by one otherwise (completing Tier 1 rewards you with the , Tier 2 rewards you with the and so on). Unlocking the recipe for your friends also comes with the benefit that anyone in your party can equally contribute for crafting s.
Progressing through the Abattoir of Zir rewards you with various achievements and recipes to access the next tier.
What's the highest tier you've beaten in the Abattoir of Zir? Let us know in the comments below!
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 0 Comments
Hide 0 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Recent News