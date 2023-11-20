This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Heroes of the Storm Mephisto Concept Art Spotted In Diablo 4 Video
Diablo IV
Posted
10 minutes ago
by
Tharid
Today, Blizzard released a Diablo music compilation video. In that video, an image of Mephisto can be seen for a split-second - and not just any image: it is based on Mephisto concept art for Heroes of the Storm! Is this yet another sign?
As part of their ongoing efforts to highlight Diablo's universe as a whole, Blizzard published a video called
Cathedral of Hatred - Emanations of Sanctuary
, showcasing a particularly hateful selection of Diablo 4 soundtrack pieces. At multiple moments during the 3-hour video, a character silhouette can be seen in the clouds on the right.
After some digging, we have found out that the image looks a lot like official concept art for a certain character named
Mephisto
! The big horns, the bone collar, the shoulder spikes, the breastplate, the heart shape on his forehead - both images look very similar. This may not come off as a surprise, looking at the fact that
Vessel of Hatred, Diablo 4's first expansion, which will be released next year
, will revolve around the Lord of Hatred and his evildoings.
However, the source of this particular piece of concept art is certainly much more interesting: It is drawn by
Luke Mancini
, former Senior Artist, who has created tons of art pieces and designs for multiple Blizzard franchises. In this case, the concept art was made for Mephisto in
Heroes of the Storm
where the Lord of Hatred was released as a hero over five years ago:
Now that could just be a coincidence, right? Well, maybe not if you look at recent history - because just four days ago,
Heroes of the Storm got a new gameplay patch
for the first time since February 2022. Combined with the recent Microsoft acquisition, the game update brought community hopes, and the
number of gaming outlet speculation pieces
to an all-time high.
Both Diablo and HotS fans should also remember the fact that Blizzard has hidden
official Vessel of Hatred concept art
in the
base game's post-credits showing Mephisto in multiple shots
- so Blizzard most definitely has a history of hiding interesting art all over the place!
What do you think? Is Blizzard just playing with the feelings of every single HotS fan? Or could we see a slow return of Blizzard's beloved MOBA in the near future? Let us know in the comments!
