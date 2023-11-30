This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Helltides Will Spawn More Frequently in Diablo 4 Season 3
Diablo IV
During today's
1.2.3 Campfire Chat livestream
, the team revealed new content coming to Diablo 4. From Abattoir of Zir, Midwinter Blight, and Season 3 teases, this Campfire Chat was chockful of new content coming to the game, including upcoming changes to Helltides!
In Season 3, Helltide events will last for 55 minutes every hour, with 5 minutes of downtime between each event.
This change was primarily influenced by the community's positive reaction to Season 2's Blood Harvest events. Along with this, the team also wanted to make farming more accessible for target-farming Unique items.
What do you think of this upcoming change to Helltide events? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!
