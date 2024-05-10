This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Glyph Experience Gains in Diablo 4 - Season 4
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 55 min ago
by
Drapez
The latest Developer Livestream brought us many changes coming to Diablo 4's Season 4. One change that is sure to delight players familiar with the endgame grind is the increase in Glyph Experience gains across the board. This was previously reported prior to the PTR going live, so it's nice to see this change taking hold for Season 4.
Season 4: Loot Reborn - Developer Update Summary
Glyph Experience gains have been increased by 25%.
Additionally, players will see more Glyph Experience gains in the form of new
Seasons Blessings coming to Season 4
. The
Urn of Nightmares
Season Blessing will boost Paragon Glyph experience earned in Nightmare Dungeons.
Diablo 4 Season 4 Patch Notes Diablo 4 Patch 1.4.0 Class Changes Summary
