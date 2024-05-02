This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Live
PTR
New Season Blessings Coming to Diablo 4 Season 4 - Increased Paragon Glyph XP, Obol Drop Rate from Helltides
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 53 min ago
by
Arktane
Anticipation is building as Diablo 4's fourth Season, Loot Reborn, is only a few weeks away. While much is already known about the changes coming with the release of Season 4, there is still new information being released regularly. In the
recent Blizzard blog post
, alongside other new information, the Seasonal Blessings were revealed!
Galvanize your Legend in Diablo 4 Season 4: Loot Reborn Diablo 4 Developer Update Livestream on May 2 - Season 4 Launch, PTR Learnings, and More
New Season Blessings
There are three new Season Blessings to unlock as you progress through the Free Tiers of the Battle Pass. As you reach certain milestones, you will unlock
Smoldering Ashes
which can be spent in order to unlock and upgrade each of the Season Blessings. These will grant various boons to aid you in your journeys during Season 4.
Urn of Nightmares:
Boost Paragon Glyph XP earned in Nightmare Dungeons.
Urn of Iron:
Boost your reputation with the Iron Wolves from Helltide activities.
Urn of Burning Obols:
Boost the amount of Obols you can find in Helltide chests, which contain Obols during this season.
Increasing Paragon Glyph XP is a huge player convenience as you begin to approach end game, as it will help save a considerable amount of time. This means less time speed farming Nightmare Dungeons and more time for the new and
improved Helltides
or the new
Pit of Artificers
!
The reputation increase with the Iron Wolves in Season 4 can potentially be quite profitable early game, as their reputation rewards will include several
Tempering Manuals
which are a critical component of upgrading your gear in the new and improved crafting system.
Increased drop rate of Obols from Helltide Chests might seem to be a lesser choice than the others at a glance. However, with the advent of the itemization overhaul and new crafting system Blizzard has also simultaneously decreased the drop rate of items. Rare items will no longer flood your screen constantly as you play the game - but if you are on the hunt for a piece of gear to craft onto, Obols can come in quite handily as a means to supplement your drops with exactly what you need! Plus if you want to try your luck at getting a better Legendary Aspect roll to put into the Codex, Obols are a fantastic option.
Alongside the three new Seasonal Blessings is the everpresent
Urn of Aggression
, which boosts XP earned from monster kills, and a blessing returning from Season 3 - the
Urn of Whispers
. This blessing will boost the chance to receive a Greater Cache from completing Grim Favors for the Tree of Whispers.
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 0 Comments
Hide 0 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Next Post