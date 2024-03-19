This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Gauntlet Map Week 3 - Diablo 4
Diablo IV
Posted
4 hr 53 min ago
by
Jezartroz
Week 3 has begun, and with it a new Gauntlet map makes its debut! No more tunnels for us - we're instead heading to Cathedral of Light Barracks and dungeons in the newest Gauntlet layout.
Diablo 4 Gauntlet and Leaderboards Guide
Icon
Label
Points Awarded/Rewards
Bosses
9,000 Points
Iron Key Enemy
Iron Key
Pillar of Glory/Proving
Pillar of Glory: 2.5x Point Multiplier
Pillar of Proving: Respawn All Monsters
Large Chest
8,000 Points
Small Chest
3,000 Points
The monsters you'll see this week have also once again rotated - say goodbye to the Flies! Instead, we're looking at Knights, Bandits, and Humanoids, so get ready for those classic monster types. You'll see a handful of Bosses as well, such as Mother's Judgement, Chief Marauder, and Outlaw Sharpshooters in these narrow corridors.
Which route are you taking to maximize your score? Let us know what you think will be optimal in the comments below!
Diablo 4 Gauntlet and Leaderboards Guide Monster Families in Diablo 4
