Free Dagger Cosmetic Available in Tejal's Shop - Diablo 4
Diablo IV
Posted
1 minute ago
by
Jezartroz
With the release of the Midwinter Blight this Helliday season, Tejal must be feeling generous - some lucky players can find a free gift in her shop!
The , a fearsome Dagger with blue accents, has made its way to the in game shop. This Dagger was previously a Twitch Drop reward for those who watched Diablo 4 streams in June after the game's initial release. If you had already claimed this weapon cosmetic back in June, this will not appear for you in the shop.
Midwinter Blight Cosmetic Collection Released Midwinter Blight Holiday Event Now Live
We do not know how long this free cosmetic weapon will stay in the shop, so take a look and see if it's available for you to claim. Store resets happen daily at approximately 10 am PDT, so get it while you can!
