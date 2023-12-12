This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Midwinter Ward Buff Duration to be Increased to One Hour - Diablo 4
Diablo IV
Posted
4 hr 14 min ago
by
PopularTopular
Diablo 4's Midwinter Blight is now live! As a part of this event, players will be able to earn event-specific cosmetics, titles, and a new Midwinter Ward buff. While this buff currently only lasts 6 minutes, Diablo 4 Global Community Development Director,
Adam Fletcher
has stated that this buff duration will be increased to one hour in an upcoming Hotfix.
Midwinter Blight Event is Now Live! Midwinter Tribute Tier Rewards
6 minutes ISNT right. We will have a hotfix come in and 10x this in the next day. Sorry about this everyone.
This Hotfix is expected to be available on December 13th. The Midwinter Blight event is available to play now through January 2nd!
All Diablo 4 Midwinter Blight Cosmetics Midwinter Blight Holiday Class Cosmetics
