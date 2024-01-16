This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Extra Stash Tab Added in Season 3 - Diablo 4
Diablo IV
Posted
40 minutes ago
by
oxid3
Shortly after the launch of Diablo 4, Sanctuary-goers ran into an issue: they ran out of space for all their items. Blizzard has taken small measures to remedy this over the last two Seasons, and the journey into the Season of the Construct is no different. This time around, Blizzard is giving players what they've been asking for:
more stash tabs
(well... one at least). With Season of the Construct comes an extra Stash Tab that players can buy outright like they purchased previous stash tabs.
An extra Stash Tab is now available for your adventuring needs. Proceed to the Stash in any capital city to purchase an additional stash tab.
While this is a step in the right direction, and further emphasizes Blizzard's dedication to listening to the community, the floodgates have opened. Players have been clamoring for more storage for several Season cycles now, and many have wondered why Blizzard has not added an extra stash tab as a seasonal reward (as is the case with Diablo 3). We may very well still end up with that in the future. but unfortunately it's just too soon to tell. The good news is, Blizzard
is
listening to the players, and that sentiment seems to be continuing into the future!
Are you excited for the extra space? Do you think it's still not enough? Let us know below!
