Diablo 4 Season 3 Battle Pass Rewards Preview

As you eradicate the menacing machinations of the Loom, you’ll earn rewards from the Season Journey and Battle Pass.The Season Journey is broken into Chapters with tasks to complete. As you progress through the Journey, you’ll earn rewards befitting Sanctuary’s defenders, such as new Legendary Aspects, the(which unlocks across various higher Tiers), and 3 Scrolls of Amnesia, which provide a free Skill Tree and Paragon Board reset. The Journey also provides Favor—the resource used to climb through the Battle Pass’ Tiers—which can be earned naturally by playing aspects of the game as well. Thebegins onand hosts 90 Reward Tiers—28 Free Tiers and 62 Premium Tiers. If you get the Premium Battle Pass , not only will the rewards of the Free Tiers be yours to wield, but, Platinum, and more also await you. For example, theandunlock at If you decide to embrace the destructive terror and get the Accelerated Seasonal Battle Pass, you’ll also receive 20 Tier Skips and the Spinning Loom Emote.





CLOTHING & WEAPON TRANSMOGS

Collect a weapon transmog for each of Diablo’s five classes and artificer’s clothing that’s designed to be mixed and matched with other armor sets to create a unique look for your character.



MOUNT TROPHY

Unearth a mystery of the old mage clans with this new seasonal Mount Trophy.



ADAMANT ARMOR SET

Clad yourself in Adamant Armor, spun from the mind of Zoltun Kulle.



CLOCKWORK EQUID MOUNT

Expand your stable with 2 versions of the new Clockwork Equid mount.



SPHERAL BARDING MOUNT ARMOR

Armor your steed like an arcane construct with the Spheral Barding Mount Armor.



WEAPON SKINS, TOWN PORTAL SKINS, EMOTES, PLATINUM, AND MORE

Explore a range of cosmetics to earn along the Premium Battle Pass. Collect 26 new weapon transmogs. Adorn your horse with 6 new arcane mount trophies. Crush pesky constructs or shame the dead with emotes for each class. Claim 2 new headstones, 3 new emblems, and make an entrance in town with 3 new Town Portals straight from the scrolls of Zoltun Kulle.



ACCELERATED BATTLE PASS

Step into the rings of the Loom and spin the elements of the cosmos. Get the Accelerated Battle Pass for all the Reward Tiers of the Premium Battle Pass, plus the "The Spinning Loom" emote and 20 Tier Skips.