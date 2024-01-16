Diablo 4 Season 3 Battle Pass Rewards Preview

Earn Rewards with the Season Journey and Battle Pass
As you eradicate the menacing machinations of the Loom, you’ll earn rewards from the Season Journey and Battle Pass.The Season Journey is broken into Chapters with tasks to complete. As you progress through the Journey, you’ll earn rewards befitting Sanctuary’s defenders, such as new Legendary Aspects, the Awoken Adamant Armor
(which unlocks across various higher Tiers), and 3 Scrolls of Amnesia, which provide a free Skill Tree and Paragon Board reset. The Journey also provides Favor—the resource used to climb through the Battle Pass’ Tiers—which can be earned naturally by playing aspects of the game as well.
The Season of the Construct Battle Pass
begins on January 23, 10 a.m. PST
and hosts 90 Reward Tiers—28 Free Tiers and 62 Premium Tiers.
If you get the Premium Battle Pass
, not only will the rewards of the Free Tiers be yours to wield, but Awoken Armor Sets
, Platinum, and more also await you. For example, the Awoken Spheral Barding Mount Armor
and Awoken Clockwork Equid Mount
unlock at Tier 90
.
If you decide to embrace the destructive terror and get the Accelerated Seasonal Battle Pass, you’ll also receive 20 Tier Skips and the Spinning Loom Emote.