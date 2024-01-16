Diablo 4 Season 3 Battle Pass Rewards Preview





CLOTHING & WEAPON TRANSMOGS

Collect a weapon transmog for each of Diablo’s five classes and artificer’s clothing that’s designed to be mixed and matched with other armor sets to create a unique look for your character.



MOUNT TROPHY

Unearth a mystery of the old mage clans with this new seasonal Mount Trophy.



ADAMANT ARMOR SET

Clad yourself in Adamant Armor, spun from the mind of Zoltun Kulle.



CLOCKWORK EQUID MOUNT

Expand your stable with 2 versions of the new Clockwork Equid mount.



SPHERAL BARDING MOUNT ARMOR

Armor your steed like an arcane construct with the Spheral Barding Mount Armor.



WEAPON SKINS, TOWN PORTAL SKINS, EMOTES, PLATINUM, AND MORE

Explore a range of cosmetics to earn along the Premium Battle Pass. Collect 26 new weapon transmogs. Adorn your horse with 6 new arcane mount trophies. Crush pesky constructs or shame the dead with emotes for each class. Claim 2 new headstones, 3 new emblems, and make an entrance in town with 3 new Town Portals straight from the scrolls of Zoltun Kulle.



ACCELERATED BATTLE PASS

Step into the rings of the Loom and spin the elements of the cosmos. Get the Accelerated Battle Pass for all the Reward Tiers of the Premium Battle Pass, plus the "The Spinning Loom" emote and 20 Tier Skips.



