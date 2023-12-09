This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Everything You Need to Know about Midwinter Proofs - Midwinter Blight Currency for Diablo 4
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 24 min ago
by
Arktane
It's nearly time to deck the halls - with blood in the Midwinter Blight event. If you wish to get into the spirit of the holidays with grisly trophies and cosmetics you'll need to know about Midwinter Proofs.
Shard of Dawn Midwinter Blight Aspect Gileon's Brew Midwinter Elixir
The main currency for the Midwinter Blight event is the . These are given to Gileon the Bard at Midwinter Square in Kyovashad in exchange for various cosmetics and items such as
Gileon's Brew
.
There are three separate currencies that you may exchange for Midwinter Proofs: , , and . To exchange them, visit the Collections Table in Midwinter Square.
These three currency items can be found throughout the Midwinter Blight - from Blightfiends, Frigid Husks, and the fearsome Red-Cloaked Horror itself.
You'll need different amounts of each Material to convert them to - time to farm!
When you exchange materials for , you will gain progress towards increasing your rank with the
Midwinter Tribute
, which will award various caches with each tier.
Once you have gained a number of you can redeem them for a number of rewards. There are 14 different cosmetics across all the classes, each themed around the gruesome remains of Khazra! There are even cosmetic back pieces for each class, featuring Khazra skulls!
diablo
diablo-4
diablo-iv
midwinter-blight
1
Comment by
SilverDragon234
on 2023-12-09T13:21:37-06:00
Good thing it's festive. Just in time for the winter.
1
