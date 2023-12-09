This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Blizzard Teases "Midwinter Blight Secrets" - What Could the New Event Be Hiding?
Diablo IV
Posted
2 hr 30 min ago
by
Jezartroz
Diablo 4 players have been dutifully searching far and wide for secrets related to the Hidden Cow Level, and now it seems like there are more secrets on the horizon: Blizzard has hinted that there are new secrets to be found in the upcoming Midwinter Blight event, launching next week!
Midwinter Blight Event Video Released New Midwinter Blight Aspect Revealed
Blizzard has released a new Midwinter Blight video, diving into the details about the first Holiday event in Sanctuary. In between talking about how to obtain and detailing the Red-Cloaked Horror, though, secret hunters could hear an interesting tidbit of information: Midwinter Blight has secrets as-of-yet unrevealed to the players.
No secret goat level, but there are secrets yet to be discovered within the Midwinter Blight.
This came after a pointed question about a "secret goat level," which is certainly a reference to the ongoing
hunt for the secret cow level
. While there has recently been progress on that front, the search seems to have stalled - and this is just another tantalizing tease from Blizzard regarding the hunt.
Could the Midwinter Blight event be related to the search for our hidden bovines, or are its secrets unrelated? Only time will tell - and the Midwinter Blight's launch next week.
1
Comment by
Graavigala
on 2023-12-09T11:30:30-06:00
More monetization bull#$%^
1
