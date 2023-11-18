This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Everything We Know About Grigoire & Living Steel Chests in Diablo 4
Diablo IV
Posted
3 hr 38 min ago
by
PopularTopular
Since the
drop rate of Living Steel has been increased
, now is the best time for players to farm Uber Duriel in search of obtaining all-powerful Uber Unique items! These ultra-rare and powerful items will become even more important once the new pinnacle challenge, Abattoir of Zir, becomes available on December 5th!
Grigoire, The Galvanic Saint Boss Guide Diablo 4 Helltide Tracker & Countdown
To aid players in their search for , we've developed a
Helltide Tracker
which shows all of the locations of the
Tortured Gifts of Living Steel
. This first step should allow players to obtain enough to summon Grigoire, The Galvanic Saint multiple times per Helltide. This is important since successfully slaying
Grigoire
will reward players with a - the first material required to summon Uber Duriel.
Grigoire also has his own drop table of target-farmable Uniques, meaning that elusive piece you need might be just around the corner. In addition to dropping the , Grigoire also has a chance to drop the Mount Armor Cosmetic. This Mount Armor drops exclusively from Grigoire, so with the
increase in Living Steel drop rates
, now is the best time to farm some and defeat Grigoire, The Galvanic Saint!
Grigoire, The Galvanic Saint Unique Item Drops
Usable By Class
Unique Item
Barbarian
, , , ,
Druid
, , ,
Necromancer
, ,
Rogue
, ,
Sorcerer
, ,
All Classes
