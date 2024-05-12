This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Everything Coming to Diablo 4 in Season 4
Diablo IV
With Diablo 4 Season 4 just around the corner, we wanted to highlight all of the new content, features, and changes coming to Diablo 4 when the new Season launches on May 14th!
Diablo 4 Season 4 Overview
Itemization Changes
In Season 4, aptly named "Loot Reborn", returning players will notice that the base loot in Diablo 4 has been simplified. In Season 4, many conditional damage modifiers have been removed, and the majority of Affixes will grant players simpler Affixes such as Increased Damage, Primary Stat, or Increases to Maximum Life.
In addition to fewer possible Affixes that can roll on an item, Rare items will only drop with 2 Affixes, and Legendary items will drop with up to 3 Affixes. Finally, a new addition to Season 4,
Greater Affixes
can randomly roll on Ancestral Legendaries and Unique items, and will give that Affix a 1.5x multiplier.
Diablo 4 Season 4 Gear and Itemization Changes
Tempering
Tempering
is a new system introduced in Season 4, that players can use throughout the leveling experience and into endgame content. Tempering allows players to customize gear by adding Affixes to Legendary and Rare items that support specific builds and playstyles. This new Crafting system gives players the opportunity to stack specific Affixes to improve the power of their desired build.
Tempering Manuals can be found through completing most content in the game, and once these Manuals have been found players will be able to continue to use them throughout the rest of the Season.
Diablo 4 Season 4 Tempering Guide
Masterworking
Masterworking
is a new endgame crafting system that allows players to improve the value of an item's existing Affixes through 12 individual upgrade ranks. Each individual rank increases an item's base Affixes by 5%, and every fourth rank will exclusively increase a single random Affix by 25%. This system introduces new crafting materials
Obducite
,
Ingolith
, and
Neathiron
, which are obtainable via Diablo 4's newest endgame content - The Pit.
If Masterworking increases an undesirable Affix, players can reset an item's Masterworking ranks in order to try to apply the upgrade to a more desired Affix. However, this reset will come at the cost of additional materials, and players will not be refunded the previous Masterworking materials spent.
Diablo 4 Season 4 Masterworking Guide
Legendary Aspects
Diablo Season 4: Loot Reborn introduces the following 8 Legendary Aspects:
General Legendaries
Aspect of Frosty Strides
- While below 45-60% Life, Evade Freezes Close enemies for Cold Damage and applies Vulnerable to them for 3 seconds.
Aspect of Concussive Strikes
- Lucky Hit: Damaging an enemy has up to a 20% chance to Daze them for 2 seconds. You deal 5-20% increased damage to Dazed enemies.
Barbarian Legendaries
Aspect of Fierce Winds
- Your Shout Skills create 5 Dust Devils that deal damage to enemies along their path. Your Dust Devils are 5%-15% bigger and deal 1% increased damage for each 1% their size is increased.
Druid Legendaries
Aspect of Fevered Mauling
- When you hit at least 1 enemy with , increase its Attack Speed by 1%-2% and you gain 1%-3% Damage reduction for 5 seconds, stacking up to 5 times.
Necromancer Legendaries
Aphotic Aspect
- Skeletal Priests empower your Skeletal Warriors' attacks to deal Shadow damage and have a 5%-15% chance to Stun enemies for 1.5 seconds.
Rogue Legendaries
High Velocity Aspect
- arrows now pierce through 1 enemy. has 10%-20% increased Attack Speed.
Sorcerer Legendaries
Aspect of Tenuous Destruction
- Deal 25-40% increased damage while you have no Defensive Skills on your Action Bar.
Flamethrower's Aspect
- splits into 3 beams, each dealing 70-85% of normal damage.
In addition to these new Legendary Aspects, there will also be
several changes to existing Aspects
in Season 4.
Starting in Diablo Season 4, all Legendary Aspects will become available in the Codex of Power. Once a player has completed a Dungeon, or discovered a Legendary Aspect and Salvaged it, the Aspect will be transferred to the Codex of Power for unlimited use.
Diablo 4 Season 4 Legendary Aspects
New Uniques in Season 4
Diablo 4 Season 4 will introduce 10 new Unique items - two General items, and two additional items for each Class.
General Uniques
Tyrael's Might
– Uber Unique Chest – While at full Life, your Skills unleash a divine barrage dealing damage.
Yen's Blessing
– Unique Boots – Casting a Skill has a 40-60% chance to cast a Non-Mobility, Non-Ultimate Skill that is currently on Cooldown. This effect can only occur once every 8 seconds.
Barbarian Uniques
Arreat's Bearing
– Unique Pants – Ancients you summon are empowered. Korlic creates an Earthquake that deals Physical damage over 4 seconds when he leaps. Talic leaves behind Dust Devils that deal damage while he whirlwinds. Mawdac ignites the ground Burning enemies for an additional damage over 4 seconds when he upheaves the ground.
Twin Strikes
– Unique Gloves – After casting
Double Swing
4 times, your next Double Swing will hit 2 additional times, each dealing 10-25% increased damage.
Druid Uniques
Earthbreaker
– Unique Ring –
Landslide
causes the ground to erupt in tectonic spikes which continue to deal 0.6-0.9 damage over 2 seconds. Casting
Landslide
in this area has a 20-30% chance to cause additional
Landslide
pillars to spawn within.
Wildheart Hunger
– Unique Boots – When you Shapeshift into a Werewolf or a Werebear, you gain Wildheart for 5 seconds. Wildheart grants you 1%-1.5% increased damage with Shapeshifting Skills every 2 seconds, stacking 20 times.
Necromancer Uniques
Ebonpiercer
– Unique Amulet –
Blight
also shoots 4 smaller projectiles that pierce enemies and deal Shadow damage over 3 seconds.
Cruor's Embrace
– Unique Gloves –
Blood Surge
consumes Corpses to cause mini novas, dealing damage. Damage is increased by 10% per target drained by the initial cast, up to 50%. Damage is also increased by 20% for each Corpse consumed.
Rogue Uniques
Scoundrel's Kiss
– Unique Ring –
Rapid Fire
now lobs exploding arrows that deal 15%-25% increased damage.
Saboteur's Signet
– Unique Ring – Casting
Flurry
has a 15-30% chance to release Stun Grenades that deal Physical damage and Stun enemies for 1 second. Your Grenade Skills have a 5% Lucky Hit Chance.
Sorcerer Uniques
Fractured Winterglass
– Unique Amulet – Casting
Frozen Orb
has a 35-50% chance to spawn a random Conjuration when it explodes. Lucky Hit: Your Conjurations have up to a 50-70% chance to launch a
Frozen Orb
at Nearby enemies.
Flameweaver
– Unique Gloves – Casting
Fire Bolt
through your
Firewall
causes it to split into 3 bolts, each dealing 30-70% more damage.
Diablo 4 Season 4 Unique Items
The Pit of the Artificers
The Pit is a randomized dungeon, where the dungeon layouts, monster type, and boss encounter are different on each floor. The Pit consists of 200 Tiers, which scale in difficulty and rewards.
The goal of The Pit is to slay enough monsters before the timer runs out. Once this has been accomplished, players will be able to enter the boss room, where they will face a random dungeon boss. Upon completion, players will be rewarded with Masterworking materials
Obducite
,
Ingolith
, and
Neathiron
.
New Endgame Content - The Pit of Artificers
Helltide Updates
Beginning in Season 4, players will be able to take part in Helltide starting at level 1, and in any World Tier. With the primary Seasonal Questline revolving around helping the Iron Wolves fight back against the Helltide, this is expected to be the best leveling content.
In addition to the new Seasonal Questline, there will also be new Helltide events, a new boss - The Blood Maiden, and an option for players to increase Helltide difficulty through the new
Profane Mindcage
consumable.
Diablo 4 Season 4 Helltide Guide
Newest Boss - Echo of Andariel
Andariel is making her return as the newest endgame boss in Diablo 4. She will have the same loot table as her counterpart - Duriel.
Uber Andariel is Level 100 and can only be summoned in World Tier 4. Uber Andariel can be found in Hanged Man's Hall, a Level 100 dungeon. The entrance to Hanged Man's Hall is located in eastern Kehjistan, right next to the Tarsarak waypoint.
Diablo 4 Uber Andariel Boss Guide
Tormented Echoes - Level 200 Bosses
In addition to the new Andariel boss and The Pit endgame content, players will also be able to summon level 200
Tormented Echo
versions of all of the bosses that are part of the Endgame Boss Ladder.
These level 200 Bosses will be aspirational content in both the Eternal and Seasonal Realms going forward. Summoning a Tormented Echo boss will cost three times the amount of summoning materials that it takes to summon the lesser versions of these bosses, however, players will receive five times the amount of rewards for successfully defeating these bosses.
Diablo 4 Tormented Bosses Overview Guide
Class Changes in Season 4
While there is plenty of new content coming in Season 4, there will also be several Class changes that will impact many builds.
For more extensive information on Class Changes, be sure to check out our summaries below:
PTR Patch 1.4.0 Barbarian Class Changes PTR Patch 1.4.0 Druid Class Changes PTR Patch 1.4.0 Necromancer Class Changes PTR Patch 1.4.0 Rogue Class Changes PTR Patch 1.4.0 Sorcerer Class Changes Patch 1.4.0 New Class Changes Summary
