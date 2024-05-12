Getting Back on Your Feet - New Group Resses and Battle Resses in Cataclysm Classic

In 25m, whats the Brez stagger? Like cooldown in between?During some iCC runs, some fights we got 1 brez, and on other fights we'd have all 3. Maybe I wasn't paying attention, but I never feel like we actually have 3 brezes per fight...
Plz add guild mass ress for everyone
Terrible. Give mass ress to everyone
The part about battle rez's isn't entirely accurate, although it is true that original Cataclysm did implement this system of battle rez, i.e. 3 in 25-man raid, and 1 in 10-man. However, as some of the comments have already pointed out, this does not seem to be the case in Cataclysm Classic, at least not in the pre-patch. During our testing of this in 25-man ICC, the battle rez seemed to operate on a system that is closer to the retail version, namely the entire raid gets one battle rez every preset amount of time, the total number of which varies based on the length of the encounter. This is what makes the battle rez's "staggered". Frankly speaking, ever since its launch the prepatch has been riddled with one bug after another, it is hard to tell whether the current version is intentional, or it is just yet another one in this long line of bugs waiting to be fixed.