Emanations of Sanctuary - New Diablo 4 Soundtrack Video from Blizzard
Diablo IV
Posted
3 hr 21 min ago
by
Jezartroz
This holiday season, while friends and family gather to spread holiday cheer, Blizzard has provided a darkly beautiful backing soundtrack: Emanations of Sanctuary, with music from the Fractured Peaks.
This newly released video allows you to experience the frigid wintery wonderland without having to step foot in the cold!
With nearly three hours of music from iconic locations in the Fractured Peaks such as Menestad, Nevesk, and Nostrava, listeners can be transported to the snowy crags and dark hamlets of the Fractured Peaks from the warmth and safety of their own homes. Curl up with some turkey and stay a while and listen!
Which Diablo 4 zone has the best soundtrack? Let us know in the comments below!
