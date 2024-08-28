This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred Won't Have a Physical Collector's Edition
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 2 min ago
by
Garmanoth
As players wait patiently for October 8th to finally get their hands on Diablo 4’s first expansion, Vessel of Hatred, it appears that collectors looking to expand their Diablo series collection are in for some disappointment. According to Diablo 4 General Manager,
Rod Fergusson
, a physical Collector’s Edition of Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred will
not
be available for purchase.
This may come as a surprise to some, as the base game originally launched with an incredibly thematic
Diablo 4 Collector’s Box
filled with Diablo merchandise available for purchase. This decision also contrasts Blizzard’s recent history with Diablo expansions, as Diablo 3: Reaper of Souls was available in a physical Collector's Edition Box Set complete with game soundtrack, behind-the-scenes Blu-ray & DVD, art collection, mouse pad, and more.
Whether or not you’re personally invested in collecting Diablo merch, Blizzard’s decision to not release a physical Collector’s Edition of Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred is certainly interesting, and is one that will surely have avid collectors reeling.
Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred Overview
How do you feel about Vessel of Hatred’s lack of a physical Collector’s Edition? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!
1
Comment by
Alustriel
on 2024-08-28T13:44:10-05:00
That is not acceptable, please revise your optics...
Comment by
dagouor
on 2024-08-28T13:49:18-05:00
Do we know the sales of the previous d4?
1
