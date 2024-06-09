Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred Expansion Pre-Purchase Available Now

Decent price. Going for Deluxe. I honestly expected an angelic class or demonic class (I still want one of those :( ) but I guess it's going to be interesting with this class. Cannot wait! :)
None of the instant unlocks instantly unlocked.... still waiting... (only received the currency so far for ultimate edition)
decent price? its an expansion.And pets go live today we all get a dog? where is the news to this?
Nothing for WoW is still such a joke .... they could have given us a HD jungle tiger mount. Big L blizzard ...
Do i need to buy the x-pac on every plattform, like the original game? :o
..... REALLY? That..... that seems exceptionally high for some extra pixels. $40 for base? okay fine... but damn.... another $90 for the ultimate.....
I'm getting the ultimate edition. That sabercat looks fierce!
$40 is fine, I thought they'd be greedier. With how fun the game has been recently it's an easy buy. Plus it seems like they are adding raids which sounds dope
Anyone who buy it right now without waiting to see how the qualtity will be in the next season or seasons before it is a madman.
Took them only a year to bring back pets, i was questioning whole time where my pets from D3 are, so what time is the patch today which brings the dog, i need info!
Trailer looks dope, but I'm not falling for it a second time. The chunk of platinum in the Ultimate bundle tells me all I need to know: they're committing to that atrocious in-game store, and this is just another giant scoop of "rewards sold separately" where you don't earn anything cool by actually playing the game.We'll see how the campaign reviews among players after launch and maybe look to catch that part when it's on sale for a more reasonable price, e.g. $5-10.
Aint falling for it again.Just when the game starts getting fixed they announce an exp lol
Super excited! I miss witch doctor and this has just enough vibe to work for me. Definitely excited for the return of pets--- gimme a treasure goblin or a maniac please! :D
No early beta access for Ultimate? Weak!