Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred Expansion Blog Post Released

Vessel of Hatred™, the first expansion for Diablo IV, is now available for pre-purchase through Battle.net, PlayStation® and Xbox Games Stores, and Steam, and will release on October 8. Deep in the jungles of Nahantu, a conflicted Neyrelle is tormented by the malicious wills of her travelling companion Mephisto. Can you navigate the terrors that lay in wait to save her soul, or will it already be too late? Harness the powers of an all-new class to survive the deadly wilds and fight back the terrible power from within.

Pre-purchase Vessel of Hatred™ Ultimate Edition and immediately receive* Alkor the Snow Leopard Pet, Natalya the Tiger Pet, and Hlrati the Canine Pet, plus the Nahantu War-cat Mount Bundle**, Wings of the Faith cosmetic, 3,000 Platinum, armor sets for each class, and more.

For an overview of everything we announced today, here is a message from game director Brent Gibson!

For more information related to pre-purchasing Vessel of Hatred and beyond, feast on the details included below:

The jungles of Nahantu bleed across Sanctuary when you pre-purchase the Vessel of Hatred Expansion. Not only does pre-purchasing grant you access to Vessel of Hatred when it launches on October 8, but it also immediately grants you a bevy of in-game rewards to begin your journey today!

Pre-Purchase the Diablo IV Vessel of Hatred-Ultimate Edition and receive:

Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred Expansion***

Nahantu Veilwalker Spiritborn Armor***

Alkor, Snow Leopard Pet** (Pre-Purchase Bonus)

Mother’s Lament Legendary Gem for Diablo Immortal**** (Pre-Purchase Bonus)

Hratli, Canine Pet**

Nahantu War-Cat Mount and Armor Bundle**

One Premium Battle Pass Token

3,000 Platinum

Natalya, Tiger Pet**

Nahantu Unearthed Armor Bundle (5 class armor sets)

Wings of the Faith Cosmetic

Nahantu Themed Town Portal

Pre-Purchase the Diablo IV Vessel of Hatred-Deluxe Edition and receive:

Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred Expansion***

Nahantu Veilwalker Spiritborn Armor***

Alkor, Snow Leopard Pet** (Pre-Purchase Bonus)

Mother’s Lament Legendary Gem for Diablo Immortal**** (Pre-Purchase Bonus)

Hratli, Canine Pet**

Nahantu War-Cat Mount and Armor Bundle**

One Premium Battle Pass Token

Pre-Purchase the Diablo IV Vessel of Hatred-Standard Edition and receive:

Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred Expansion***

Alkor, Snow Leopard Pet** (Pre-Purchase Bonus)

Mother’s Lament Legendary Gem for Diablo Immortal**** (Pre-Purchase Bonus)

For those who have not yet battled against the prophesized return of Lillith, start demon-slaying today and prepare for the next chapter of Diablo IV to unleash. Pre-purchase the Diablo IV Expansion Bundle and receive the following items:

Diablo® IV Base Game – playable today!

Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred Expansion***

Mother’s Lament Legendary Gem for Diablo Immortal**** (Pre-Purchase Bonus)

*Diablo IV base game required. After purchase, instantly available items will be delivered in-game after next login.

**Mount or pet feature (as applicable) must be unlocked in-game before the item can be used.

*** Available upon Vessel of Hatred release on October 8, 2024.

****Diablo Immortal® downloaded separately.

Introducing our Newest Class: The Spiritborn

Ranked among the apex predators of the jungle, the Spiritborn is an entirely new class to the Diablo Series. They are battle-hardened with mystical synergies that could only be awakened deep within the jungles of Nahantu. Become one of the Spiritborn and embrace the ethereal Spirits entwined with this ancient civilization.

While this Class remains shrouded in mystery, all shall be revealed in time. Join us for our Spiritborn Class Reveal on July 18, where the team will take an in-depth look to learn more about this groundbreaking Class.

Explore Nahantu

Sanctuary expands to the vast region of Nahantu, beckoning you forth. Wanderers of yore may recall echoes of Nahantu in Diablo II.

Experience everything from forgotten ruins to new Towns and take on new dungeons, Strongholds, and the warring tribes scattered throughout the region. Will you survive amongst the hellish overgrowth of Kurast or the barren desert plains of Teganze?

Experience the next Dark Chapter of the Main Campaign

Prepare for the next riveting chapter in the main story of Diablo IV. Starting where she last left us, the search for Neyrelle takes you deep into the ancient jungle as she grapples with the imprisoned Prime Evil. Attempt to unravel Mephisto’s dark plot while new foes encircle your every move, planning your demise. The fate of Neyrelle’s soul--and her ability to stop this Prime Evil from destroying Sanctuary--rests in your hands.

Mercernaries, End-game Activities, and Game Updates

Mercernaries

Is it not better to wander with a friend by your side? Never fight alone as Mercenaries can join you on your quest to battle side by side with you in the dense undergrowth of Nahantu and beyond. These powerful allies grow in power as they progress, and each are equipped with unique abilities to help you in combat.

New PvE End-Game Co-Op Activity

Lurking within the shadows lies your next great challenge, filled with powerful tribulations and promising rewards. First of its kind to Diablo, this dungeon will require eager warriors to team up and take down various perils together. More details on this game mode will be revealed soon.

Base Game Updates

At Vessel of Hatred launch, we will also be introducing various updates across the entire game to improve and re-work core systems that have been around since launch. Empower your favorite Classes with new Skills, added Paragon Boards, and Legendary Glyphs. Explore new Dungeon types, added activities and rewards from the Tree of Whispers, and more.

A Wanderer’s Best Friend: Pets

Available in-game now, all players in Diablo IV can have a new companion to call their own. Aiding with Gold and Material pick-up, Pets will serve as your trusty sidekick throughout the dangerous world of Sanctuary.

Log-in now to receive a Quest in-game that unlocks Pets for your Character. Upon Completion, you’ll earn Asheara the Canine Pet in-game.

Pre-purchased Editions of Vessel of Hatred will instantly grant you Alkor the Snow Leopard Pet, Natalya the Tiger Pet, or Hlrati the Canine Pet, or get all three with the Ultimate Edition!

Diablo Anniversary Celebrations

The fires in our hearth burn brightly with Diablo IV anniversary celebrations, for Mother’s Blessing is live now in-game! From June 9—June 19, earn Experience at 25% and Gold at a 50% (multiplicative) increased rate.

For full details on our Diablo anniversary celebrations, you can see our blog here.

May the creatures of the jungle be merciful... or swift.

—The Diablo IV Team