Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred Expansion Beta Spotted on Blizzard's CDN

I enjoyed D4 when it first came out, and wisely took a break until S3 (which a lot of people don't like but I thought it was okay, being the first time I started the real 100 grind for gear).So an expansion is something I'm likely going to get, even if it's just for the campaign.
With Season 4 looking like a absolute blast that streamers even quit POE season just to blast on the D4 S4 PTR told me enough that D4 is finally moving into a direction where it's going to be FUN to play the game.The expansion will only add onto it.
Hope they don't have a Collector's Edition/Box this time around, the War Within one hit my wallet hard xD
Please add a Vampire class, theres so much vampire lore and enemies in the game that would be badas* 🙏
d4 good now, stop spreading brain rot doomers