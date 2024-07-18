Blizzard Announces 'Portal to Gamescom' Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred Giveaway

Wanderers of learned origins have been said to possess the Horadric knowledge to create their own portals, bending time and space to materialize their way to desired destinations. Now is your chance to wield such magic for a chance for you and a friend to play the new Spiritborn class in Diablo IV®.

From July 18—July 25, 11:30 a.m. PDT devise your own Portal for a chance to win a trip to Gamescom for you and a friend. Gamescom will be the first public hands-on event for Spiritborn, you’ll be one of the first to play the new class! You’ll both be equipped with travel, accommodations, and tickets to the show in Cologne, Germany from August 21—25!

To enter, post your own Portal to Gamescom on Instagram. Your “Portal to Gamescom” is up to your interpretation: you can use any medium at your disposal to bring your Portal to life: in-game capture, digital or practical effects, or even paper mâché. Be as imaginative as possible!

Tag @PlayDiablo on Instagram with the hashtags #PortalToGamescom and #DiabloContest when you post your entry. Five winners will be selected by our judges based on creativity, quality, and relevance.

Don't miss this opportunity to enter the Portal to Gamescom contest for a chance for you and a friend to win a trip to Gamescom and play the Spiritborn in person. We can't wait to see the Portals you create! To participate, you must be 18 years or older and live in an eligible region. For full details and rules, check out our Forum post here.