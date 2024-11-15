Diablo 4 Season 6 Mid-Season Patch 2.0.5 Patch Notes

Game Updates
Balance Updates
RunesRitual Runes
- Is no longer blocked by invulnerability.
- The tooltip now specifically states that you must take health damage to stop this effect.
Invocation Runes
- Offering increased from 25 to 35.
- Reduced the spread of Meteorites when they fall.
- Meteorites have less delay between volleys.
- Spirit Wolves now all have the Unhindered buff allowing them to move through enemies and the player, because spirits don't normally run into things.
- Now spawns 3 Pestilent Swarms at a time.
- Damage reduced from 300% to 150%.
- Duration increased from 5 to 8 seconds.
- Duration now properly refreshes.
- Increased from 1% to 2.5%.
- Offering cost reduced from 400 to 300.
MercenariesRaheir
- Increased Taunt duration from 3 to 5 seconds.
- Increased number of bounces from 3 to 9 targets.
- Increased damage from 225% to 450% damage.
- Increased Valiance Cooldown Reduction from 25% to 35%.
- Increased Valiance Cooldown Reduction from 25% to 35%.
- Increased Valiance Cooldown Reduction from 25% to 35%.
- Increased the burst damage of by 200%.
Varyana
- Removed the ability to use a Potion while at Maximum Life.
- Increased Stun duration from 2 to 4 seconds, damage from 140% to 200%.
- Increased Physical Damage from 65% to 85%.
- Increased Slow duration from 3 to 5 seconds.
- Increased Damage Reduction from 10% to 15%.
Subo
- Increased Heal amount from 1% to 2%.
- Increased Overpower damage from 2% to 5%.
- Reduced detonation timer from 3 to 1.5 seconds.
- Increased Crowd Control duration from 15% to 25%.
- Increased Immobilize duration from 2 to 3 seconds.
Aldkin
- Increased damage from 300% to 450%.
- Increased Daze chance from 5% to 10%.
Blasphemous Fate
- Increased damage from 300% to 550%.
- Curse of Flame
Flame Surge
- Reduced Resource drain from 10% to 8%.
- Fire Shot
- Increase damage from 40% to 90%.
SpiritbornSkills
- Poisoning damage increased from 30% to 36%.
- Slow increased from 30% to 40%.
- Increased target spread from 3 to 5 enemies.
- Passive damage increased from 30% to 36%.
- Bonus damage increased from 100% to 130%.
- Damage increased from 15% to 36%.
- Updated 's targeting on controller to land at targeted enemies instead of at max distance.
- Damage increased from 50% to 75%.
- No longer has a short cooldown between casts.
- Bonus damage per hit increased from 10% to 20%, maximum bonus increased from 80% to 100%.
- Bonus Dodge duration increased from 3 to 6 seconds.
- Toxic Globs's damage now scales with 's Skill Ranks.
Passives
- Pestilence Swarm's damage now scales with 's Skill Ranks.
- Bonus duration increased from 5 to 7 seconds.
- Bonus Poisoning damage increased from 3/6/9% to 4/8/12% per rank.
Legendary Aspects and Unique Items
- Bonus duration increased from 5 to 7 seconds.
- Chance to Heal increased from 10% to 25%.
- Armor increased from 1% to 2% per 1% missing Maximum Life.
Starving Ravager's Aspect
- Dodge Chance increased from 4-8% to 6%-10%.
- Vigor drain reduced from 25-5 to 14-4.
- Damage increased from 25-32% to 26%-54%.
- Damage increased from 45%-60% to 180%-250%.
- Duration between marks reduced from 5 to 2 seconds.
Bug Fixes
Dark Citadel
- Fixed an issue where the had improper text in its description.
- Fixed multiple issues where quest objectives, icons, and other UI elements did not display properly.
- Fixed an issue where the portal out of the Realm of Oblivion wouldn't function properly if the boss was defeated while Impending Doom was being channeled.
Mercenaries
- Fixed an issue where Subo's Seeker skill didn't properly track when the player moved between zones while mounted.
- Fixed an issue where the chat log would display that you were killed by your Hired Mercenary if you were killed by an already defeated enemy. (Turns out they weren't traitors after all!)
Kurast Undercity
- Fixed an issue where the Barrier leading to Yoche could be passed through with Evade.
- Fixed an issue where certain layouts had less monster density, which made achieving Max Attunement difficult.
- Fixed an issue where the end portal could fail to send the player back to town if you interacted with it just as the timer expired.
- Fixed an issue where non-tribute runs had a starting timer of 100 instead of 120.
Runes
- Fixed an issue where the effect of the Rune could activate when using an ability outside of combat.
Spiritborn
- Fixed an issue where was marking enemies slower than intended.
Quests and Events
- Fixed an issue where progression could be blocked during the New Again quest if a town portal was used during the Confront Beleth objective.
- Fixed an issue where the Coiling Fate achievement did not properly track progress after completing the Everything Old quest.
- Fixed an issue where progression could be blocked for the Thrust Into Dark quest if required enemies were defeated before progressing to the proper step.
- Fixed an issue where certain Vessel of Hatred Campaign quests did not grant proper rewards upon completion.
- Fixed an issue where health bars were missing for hostages during the Hostage event.
Strongholds
- Fixed an issue where Kirma in the Kichuk Stronghold could teleport outside of the boss arena and block progression.
- Fixed an issue where other party members could be unable to join an in-progress boss fight in Kichuk.
- Fixed an issue where the Healing Well in Kichuk didn't function.
Miscellaneous
- Fixed an issue where certain Polearms were not usable by Barbarians and Druids.
- Fixed an issue where some Tenets of Akarat could not be interacted with.
- Various visual improvements.
Base Game
Balance Updates
General
Mythic Unique Items
- +400% Damage to Healthy Enemies replaced with +44% damage over time duration.
- Damage increased from 3000% to 4000%.
Unique Items
- Chill per second is now 3 times higher.
- Damage distribution time increased from 2 to 3 seconds.
Legendary Aspects
- Maximum active Cooldown Reduction increased from 50% to 70%.
- Both effects now apply to Basic Skills even when they are not Cast, such as the free triggered from .
BarbarianSkills
- Damage increased from 35% to 80%.
- Ultimate Cooldown Reduction increased from 4 to 5 seconds, up to an increased max of 15 seconds from 12.
- Damage increased from 55% to 70%.
- Damage increased from 100% to 120%.
- Lucky Hit Chance increased from 25% to 30%.
- Stun chance increased from 35% to 45%.
- Damage bonus stacks increased from 8 to 10.
- Damage per stack increased from 15% to 20%.
- Damage increased from 50% to 60%.
- Damage increased from 12% to 25%.
- Bleeding damage increased from 105% to 120%.
- Damage increased from 42% to 55%.
- Damage increased from 18% to 60%.
- Cooldown reduced from 14 to 12 seconds.
- Previous: 's Barrier absorbs 25% more of your Maximum Life.
- Now: Iron Skin grants Unhindered for 5 seconds and its Barrier absorbs 30% more of your Maximum Life.
- Healing per second based on Barrier increased from 10% to 20%.
- Fortify amount increased from 20% Maximum Life to 30%.
- Damage increased from 120% to 140%.
- Boss damage bonus increased from 150% to 200%.
- Damage increased from 13% to 25%.
- Damage bonus per 50 Strength increased from 20% to 35%.
- Damage increased from 23% to 35%.
Developer's Note: This change is to compensate for a bug fix related to the Tempering affix that gives a chance to deal double damage.Passives
- Base damage increased from 80% to 120%.
- Pulse damage increased from 35% to 55%.
- Critical Strike Damage increased from 5/10/15% to 6/12/18%.
- Previous: You deal 3% increased damage and gain 2% Distant Damage Reduction.
- Now: You deal 3% increased damage and gain 2% Damage Reduction.
Legendary Aspects
- Previous: You have 3/6/9% increased Critical Strike Chance against Immobilized, Stunned, or Slowed enemies.
- Now: You gain 3/6/9% increased Critical Strike Chance.
- Previous: Gain Berserking for 1.5-4.0 seconds after swapping weapons 8 times.
- Now: Gain 20-40% increased damage and Berserking for 4 seconds after swapping weapons 8 times.
Unique Items
- Damage bonus increased from 30-50% to 50-70%.
- Damage increased from 30-60% to 50-80%.
- Berserking damage bonus increased from 15% to 25%.
- Damage increased from 40-70% to 50-80%.
- Critical Strike Damage increased from 30-60% to 50-80%.
- Effect can occur every 5 seconds instead of every 10.
- Blood pool damage bonus increased from 30% to 50%.
Paragon
- Shockwave damage increased from 40-60% to 60-80%.
Legendary Node
- Maximum damage bonus increased from 30% to 45%.
Legendary Node
- Vulnerable damage bonus increased from 10% to 20%.
- Overpower damage bonus increased from 10% to 20%.
DruidSkills
- Spirit Cost reduced from 40 to 35.
- Removed the 20% reduced damage when Storm Strike chains to surrounding enemies.
- Poisoning damage increased from 175% to 275%.
Passives
- Damage bonus increased from 30% to 50%.
- Companion bonus damage increased from 60% to 80%.
- Overpower damage increased from 45% to 70%.
- Werebear damage increased from 30% to 40%.
- Werewolf attack speed increased from 20% to 30%.
- Critical Strike Damage increased from 70% to 100%, and from 140% to 200% against Injured enemies.
- Base chance increased from 10% to 15%.
- Bonus chance for Critical Strikes increased from 10% to 15%.
- Bonus chance for hitting a Stunned, Immobilized, or Knocked Back enemy increased from 10% to 15%.
- Chance increased from 35% to 40%.
Spirit Boons
- Spirit Gain increased from 1 to 2.
- Damage increased from 45% to 60%.
Pack Leader
- Chance to reset Companion Skills increased from 25% to 30%.
Calamity
- Ultimate Skill duration increased from 25% to 35%.
Scythe Talons
- Critical Strike Chance increased from 10% to 15%.
Swooping Attacks
- Attack Speed increased from 15% to 20%.
Avian Wrath
- Critical Strike Damage increased from 30% to 40%.
Iron Feather
- Maximum Life increased from 20% to 30%.
Overload
- Damage increased from 100% to 250%.
Masochistic
Legendary Aspects
- Healing increased from 5% to 10% of Maximum Life.
- Tectonic Spike damage increased from 120-200% to 200-300%.
- Previous: Tornado will seek up to 1-5 targets.
- Now: Tornado will seek up to 1-5 targets and deals 30-50% increased damage.
- Damage increased from 40-60% to 60-80%.
- Earth Critical Strike damage increased from 30-50% to 50-70%.
- Storm Skill Critical Strike Chance increased from 8-13.3% to 10-15%.
- Landslide damage increased from 70-110% to 100-140% of normal damage.
- Hurricane damage per second active increased from 10.5-20.5% to 15-25%.
Unique Items
- Poison damage increased from 30-90% to 60-120%.
- Damage scaling increased from 2.0% to 10.0% per 1 point of Willpower.
- damage per rotating increased from 10-30% to 20-40%.
- final explosion damage increased from 10-15% to 15-20%.
- damage per size increased from 10-15% to 15-20%.
Paragon
- Damage increased from 100-600% to 300-900%.
- Now always works against Healthy enemies instead of on the first hit. It can trigger against bosses once every 5 seconds.
Legendary Paragon Node
- Lucky Hit Chance increased from 15% to 40%.
- Damage increased from 150% to 300% of the Skill's Base damage.
NecromancerSkills
- Damage increased from 33% to 60% per second.
- Essence gain per second increased from 10 to 13 and now increases with your Attack Speed bonuses.
- Damage increased from 27% to 40%.
- Essence generated increased from 9 to 13.
- Damage increased from 9% to 15%.
- Essence generated increased from 7 to 10.
- Damage increased from 13% to 20%.
- Now generates 15 Essence when hitting a boss.
Passives
- Damage increased from 180% to 300%.
- Previously: Your Bone Skills deal 5/10/15% increased Critical Strike Damage to Vulnerable enemies.
- Now: Your Bone Skills deal 6/12/18% increased damage to Vulnerable enemies.
- Damage increased from 5/10/15% to 6/12/18%.
- The 2% increased Shadow damage now stacks up to 4 times, up from 3.
- Damage increased from 44% to 60%.
Legendary Aspects
- Damage increased from 80% to 100%.
- Pool of Blight bonus damage increased from 60-140% to 70-190%.
Unique Items
- Sever damage increased from 110%-170% to 140-200% of normal damage.
- Damage increased by 5% for every 20% of your Critical Strike Damage, down from every 30%.
- Chance to spawn a Skeletal Simulacrum increased from 10-30% to 20-40%.
- damage increased from 30-50% to 50-90%.
RogueSkills
- Base damage increased from 35% to 45%.
- Base damage increased from 22% to 33%.
- Base damage increased from 54% to 70%.
- Base damage increased from 70% to 95%.
Developer's Note: The Tooltip for in-game will soon be updated to show that Elite enemies take multiplicative damage.
- Previous: When cast with full Energy, will Slow all enemies it hits by 50% for 3 seconds. Elite enemies will also be Knocked Down for 1.5 seconds.
- Now: When cast with full Energy, Penetrating Shot will Slow all enemies it hits by 50% for 3 seconds. Elite enemies will take 50% increased damage and be Knocked Down for 1.5 seconds.
- Base damage increased from 130% to 150%.
- Energy cost reduction increased from 10% to 15%.
- Base damage increased from 33% to 40%.
- Critical Strike Chance per shot increased from 5% to 7.5%.
- Base damage increased from 40% to 65%.
- Added that its damage is increased by Attack Speed in the tooltip.
- Improved the distance tracking.
- Base damage increased from 64% to 86%. Note that these percentages relate to when a one-handed weapon is equipped.
- Cooldown reduced from 13 to 10 seconds.
- Base damage increased from 45% to 90%.
- This skill now properly maintains the buff for 5 seconds after casting, regardless of whether you leave Stealth while it is active.
- Tooltip updated for clarity.
Passives
- Damage to single enemies when the infection expires increased from 40% to 60%.
- Damage increased from 3/6/9% to 6/12/18%.
- Damage increased from 6/12/18% to 8/16/24%.
- The explosion from Victimize can happen much more frequently than before.
- Damage scaling increased from 120% to 150%.
- Potency scaling increased from 20% to 40%.
- Fewer non-physical damage types are required to gain this benefit, reduced from 3 to 2.
- Damage scaling increased from 15% to 20%.
- Damage scaling increased from 15% to 25%.
- Damage per stack increased from 5% to 6%.
Paragon
- Lucky Hit Chance increased from 25% to 40%.
- Stun grenade damage increased from 40% to 80%.
Legendary Aspects
- Damage cap while Inner Sight is full increased from 35% to 60%.
's
Unique Items
- Damage increased from 40-60% to 60-80%.
- Damage bonus when activated increased from double to triple damage.
- Core damage increased from 20-40% to 50-70%.
Asheara's Khanjar
- Critical damage increased from 33% to 45%.
- Damage cap increased from 20-40% to 30-50%.
- Damage increased from 15-35% to 35-55%.
SorcererSkills
- Increased damage from 96% to 120%.
- Previous: If a cast of hits 3 or more enemies, there is a 30% chance an additional Meteor falls on the same location.
- Now: If a cast of Meteor hits 3 or more enemies, an additional Meteor falls on the same location.
- Previous: While Healthy, your casts of gain 1 additional head.
- Now: While Healthy, your casts of Hydra gain 1 additional head and deal 50% increased damage.
- Damage increased from 40% to 70%.
Passives
- Damage per second increased from 101% to 120% up to 136% to 162%.
- Increased damage from 250% to 500%.
- Previous: Your Burning effects deal 60% increased damage, and an additional 4% per unique source of Burning you have applied to the enemy.
- Now: Your Burning effects deal 60% increased damage, and an additional 25% of your Bonus Damage to Burning Enemies.
Legendary Aspects and Unique Items
- Increased Lucky Hit Chance from 10% to 30%.
- Removed double chance for Avalanche to activate against Vulnerable enemies, instead damage is now increased by an additional 25% against Vulnerable enemies.
- Now deals critical surge damage from instead of critical flat damage.
- Previous: After channeling for 3 seconds it deals X Critical Fire damage per second for 5 seconds. Casting Incinerate refreshes and maintains this bonus.
- Now: After channeling Incinerate for 2 seconds it deals 75-100% increased damage for 5 seconds. Casting Incinerate refreshes and maintains this bonus.
- Previous: pierce 3-19 times, dealing 25-5% less damage per subsequent enemy hit.
- Now: Ice Shards pierce 10 times, dealing 4-10% more damage per subsequent enemy hit.
Paragon
- Reduced minimum cooldown from 4 seconds to 3 seconds and increased the number of charges from 2 to 3.
Glyph
- Increased Ice Spikes bonus from 16.7% to 18.8%.
Glyph
- Increased the additional bonus cap from 12.5% to 25%.
Glyph
- Increased the additional bonus rate from 2% to 3% and cap from 10% to 18%.
Party Finder
- The Echo of Hatred boss fight has been added as an activity for Party Finder.
- Additional tooltips and icons have been added in various contexts to increase visibility of the Party Finder feature.
- The default keyboard shortcut and emote wheel action for opening Party Finder will now open the last used tab. It will default to the Find tab the first time.
User Interface and User Experience
- The description for changing difficulties now specifies that unlock conditions are character specific.
- The icons for difficulties have been updated to be more visually distinctive.
- No Change is now the default selected option when Enchanting an item.
Miscellaneous
- Loot quality for Legion Event chests has been increased.
- Artillery, Blast Wave, and Conduit shrines now deal increased damage, scaling with both Character level and Paragon level.
- The Malignant Heart cost for crafting Mucus-Slick Eggs has been decreased from 9 to 3.
Bug Fixes
Accessibility
- Fixed an issue where the Screen Reader did not fully function in the Party Finder menu.
Party Finder
- Fixed an issue where quick list icons did not display properly on the map for the Pit.
- Fixed an issue where quick listing for the Pit automatically applied Dungeon and Nightmare Dungeon tags to the listing.
- Fixed an issue where Advanced Search filters didn't reset when search presets were changed.
- Fixed an issue where closing Party Finder did not return you to the previous window.
- Fixed an issue where the level range for listing a party for the Pit only went up to 100.
- Fixed an issue where Pit tier ranges in Party Finder could be set with a minimum value higher than the set maximum value.
- Fixed an issue where the controller focus in party finder was initially set to the expansion field instead of the first activity field.
GameplayBarbarian
Druid
- Fixed an issue where Chance for to deal Double Damage Temper was always applying its bonus. A compensatory buff has been introduced, as can be seen above.
- Fixed an issue where would occasionally stop working.
Necromancer
- Fixed an issue where the Chance for to Hit Twice Tempering affix was actually granting Shred a chance to Deal Double Damage. The affix has been updated to reflect this functionality, and is now listed as Chance for Shred to Deal Double Damage.
- Fixed an issue where the 4th Shred Attack when using the did not dash correctly.
Rogue
- Fixed an issue where the Blood Orbs Restore Essence affix on did not increase when Masterworking.
- Fixed an issue where the smaller projectiles from would not benefit from the Chance for Blight Projectiles to Cast Twice affix.
- Fixed an issue where 's attack counter would reset on all Minions when a new Minion was summoned.
- Fixed an issue where would sometimes fail to cast if you were targeting a location outside of your line of sight.
Sorcerer
- Fixed an issue where imbuements would not update the damage type dealt with Shadow Step.
- Fixed an issue where the bonus from was immediately removed after Stealth broke.
Miscellaneous
- Fixed some issues where didn't properly interact with when combined with .
Quests and Events
- Fixed an issue where enemies could spawn beyond the locked door inside the Fell Council chambers in Infernal Hordes.
- Fixed an issue where swapping gems did not remove the stat granted by the removed gem.
- Fixed an issue where Glyph Upgrade chance did not properly scale past Pit Tier 100.
- Fixed an issue where the player could not immediately use the town portal after changing difficulty.
- Fixed an issue where monster density in Sarkova Pass while Helltide was active was lower than intended.
- Fixed an issue where completing pit Tier 150 in a party with someone who hadn't completed lower tiers would not unlock those lower tiers for that other player.
- Fixed an issue where the Izel of the Vizjerei quest could have progression blocked when interacting with the Discarded Vials earlier than intended.
- Fixed an issue where enemies during the Rupture event had higher health than intended in higher difficulties, which made achieving mastery overly difficult.
- Fixed an issue where the boss health bar could appear outside the boss room in the Pit.
User Interface and User Experience
- Fixed an issue where the warning prompt when salvaging all sigils didn't also include information about salvaging Infernal Compasses, or Kurast Undercity Tributes.
- Fixed an issue where the Urn of Aggression displayed incorrect bonus experience values in multiple difficulties.
- Fixed an issue where the Transmutation tab for gems was missing at the Alchemist.
- Fixed an issue where the tooltip for difficulties only referenced the statue in Kyovashad and not the other locations where the statues are present.
- Fixed an issue where navigating to the Craft Sigils tab at the Occultist set the player's inventory to the Consumables tab instead of the Dungeon Keys tab.
- Fixed multiple instances where certain Aspects didn't appear when using Keyword search in the Codex of Power.
Miscellaneous
- Fixed an issue where Pets could fail to teleport with the player in various circumstances.
- Fixed an issue where Torment difficulty achievements could be unlocked just by entering the required Pit Tier instead of needing to complete it.
- Various visual, UI, stability, and performance improvements.