Barbarian Class Changes Diablo 4 Mid-Season Patch 2.0.5 - Mighty Throw Buffed, Double Damage Temper Fixed
Diablo IV
Posted
2 hr 7 min ago
by
silec
The Midseason Patch for Diablo 4 brings with it several buffs for Barbarians - including a buff to Mighty Throw to compensate for the bugfix with the Double Damage Temper.
DIablo 4 Mid-Season Patch 2.0.5 Patch Notes Barbarian Class Overview
Blizzard
Balance Updates
General
Mythic Unique Items
Shattered Vow
+400% Damage to Healthy Enemies replaced with +44% Damage Over Time Duration.
Andariel's Visage
Damage increased from 3000% to 4000%.
Unique Items
Penitent Greaves
Chill per second is now 3 times higher.
Endurant Faith
Damage distribution time increased from 2 to 3 seconds.
Legendary Aspects
Bold Chieftain's Aspect
Maximum active Cooldown Reduction increased from 50% to 70%.
Aspect of Adaptability
Both effects now apply to Basic Skills even when they are not Cast, such as the free
Storm Strike
triggered from
Greatstaff of the Crone
.
Barbarian
Skills
Ground Stomp
Damage increased from 35% to 80%.
Ultimate Cooldown Reduction increased from 4 to 5 seconds, up to an increased maximum of 15 seconds from 12.
Hammer of the Ancients
Damage increased from 55% to 70%.
Upheaval
Damage increased from 100% to 120%.
Lucky Hit Chance increased from 25% to 30%.
Stun chance increased from 35% to 45%.
Damage bonus stacks increased from 8 to 10.
Damage per stack increased from 15% to 20%.
Double Swing
Damage increased from 50% to 60%.
Rend
Damage increased from 12% to 25%.
Bleeding damage increased from 105% to 120%.
Leap
Damage increased from 42% to 55%.
Kick
Damage increased from 18% to 60%.
Iron Skin
Cooldown reduced from 14 to 12 seconds.
Before:
Iron Skin
's Barrier absorbs 25% more of your Maximum Life.
Now:
Iron Skin
grants Unhindered for 5 seconds and its Barrier absorbs 30% more of your Maximum Life.
Healing per second based on Barrier increased from 10% to 20%.
Fortify amount increased from 20% to 30% Maximum Life.
Death Blow
Damage increased from 120% to 140%.
Death Blow
Boss damage bonus increased from 150% to 200%.
Rupture
Damage increased from 13% to 25%.
Damage bonus per 50 Strength increased from 20% to 35%.
Steel Grasp
Damage increased from 23% to 35%.
Mighty Throw
Base damage increased from 80% to 120%.
Pulse damage increased from 35% to 55%.
Developer's Note: This change is to compensate for a bug fix related to the Tempering affix that gives a chance to deal double damage.
Passives
Heavy Handed
Critical Strike Damage increased from 5/10/15% to 6/12/18%.
Pit Fighter
Before: You deal 3% increased damage and gain 2% Distant Damage Reduction.
Now: You deal 3% increased damage and gain 2% Damage Reduction.
No Mercy
Before: You have 3/6/9% increased Critical Strike Chance against Immobilized, Stunned, or Slowed enemies.
Now: You gain 3/6/9% increased Critical Strike Chance.
Unique Items
Twin Strikes
Damage increased from 30-60% to 50-80%.
Tuskhelm of Joritz the Mighty
Berserking damage bonus increased from 15% to 25%.
Gohr's Devastating Grips
Damage increased from 40-70% to 50-80%.
Ring of Red Furor
Critical Strike Damage increased from 30-60% to 50-80%.
100,000 Steps
Effect can occur every 5 seconds instead of every 10.
Fields of Crimson
Blood pool damage bonus increased from 30% to 50%.
Overkill
Shockwave damage increased from 40-60% to 60-80%.
Legendary Aspects
Battle-Mad Aspect
Before: Gain Berserking for 1.5-4.0 seconds after swapping weapons 8 times.
Now: Gain 20-40% increased damage and Berserking for 4 seconds after swapping weapons 8 times.
Aspect of Sundered Ground
Damage bonus increased from 30-50% to 50-70%.
Paragon
Blood Rage
Maximum damage bonus increased from 30% to 45%.
Decimator
Vulnerable damage bonus increased from 10% to 20%.
Overpower damage bonus increased from 10% to 20%.
Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue where Chance for
Mighty Throw
to deal Double Damage Temper was always applying its bonus. A compensatory buff has been introduced, as can be seen above.
Fixed an issue where
Bold Chieftain's Aspect
would occasionally stop working.
