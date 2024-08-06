This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Diablo 4 Season 5 Patch 1.5.0 Now Live for Pre-Download - 6.66GB
Diablo IV
Posted
4 hr 55 min ago
by
Garmanoth
Diablo 4 Patch 1.5.0 is now available to download - this patch includes new and reworked Unique and Legendary items, class updates, the new Infernal Hordes game mode, and more! According to Diablo 4 Community Manager,
Marcus Kretz
, Season 5 is on track to release at 10 a.m. PDT, and Blizzard will be on standby to address any issues should they arise.
Diablo 4 Season 5 Patch Notes 1.5.0
Patch 1.5.0 is bringing a lot of changes to the game, and players appear to be in agreement on one thing - Season 5 is shaping to be one of Diablo 4’s best seasons yet. We’re looking forward to trying out the new mini Hellfire Breaches in preparation of Infernal Hordes!
What class are you playing first, and what are you most excited to do in Season 5? Let us know in the comments below!
Diablo 4 Season 5 Overview Season 5 Patch Notes 1.5.0 Infernal Hordes Guide
Comment by
Qassian
on 2024-08-06T11:44:09-05:00
Im excited!
Comment by
johntravolta342
on 2024-08-06T13:06:27-05:00
Every Diablo patch should be 6.66gb for true flavor
