Diablo 4 Season 5: Season of The Infernal Hordes Now Live!
Diablo IV
Posted
4 hr 21 min ago
by
BlainieWoW
The fifth season of Diablo 4, the Season of the Infernal Hordes, is now officially live! With sweeping changes to a number of legendary aspects, unique and mythic items, along with the new Mother's Gift reputation and Infernal Hordes endgame mode, there's plenty of content to test.
Our Overview, linked below, covers everything coming with the season, along with links to our guides on each piece of content and how best to get yourself started in Season 5.
Diablo 4 Season 5: Season of The Infernal Hordes Overview
The Seasonal Journey will also be helping players once again start to create certain builds for each class, with the aspects granted being specifically tailored to certain archetypes. These were confirmed on
Twitter by Adam Fletcher
to be:
Barbarian - Weapon Swapping / Knockback
Druid - Cataclysm / Companions
Necromancer - Bone Spirit & Prison / Bone Golem
Rogue - Flurry & Dark Shroud / Mobility
Sorcerer - Chain Lightning / Mana
These will allow you to focus on leveling faster with certain builds, due to the power increases you'll receive by completing the Season Journey - for example, as a Rogue, you'll benefit from running the Flurry Leveling Build, or as a Sorcerer, the Chain Lightning Leveling Build.
With that being said, leveling is now fast enough that you can definitely choose to play what you find fun.
Leveling isn't the only thing new to this Season, though - we've updated our guides with the freshest information, giving you everything you need to know all in one spot.
Season 5 Tier List Overview
Leveling Tier List
Best Barbarian Builds
Best Necromancer Builds
Best Sorcerer Builds
Endgame Tier List
Best Druid Builds
Best Rogue Builds
Unique Item Tier List
Our Tier Lists have all the information you'll need - whether it's which Unique Items are best for your build, or even which build to choose in the first place, our up-to-date information will let you jump right into the Season to maximize your loot.
Everything You Need to Know About Season 5
Infernal Hordes Overview
Mother's Gift Reputation Guide
Season 5 Season Journey
Infernal Hordes Questline
Season Blessings in Season 5
Season 5 Battle Pass
Curious about all the new changes coming to Season 5, including the newest mechanic, the Infernal Hordes? Take a look at our guides for the most up to date information - updated frequently as Season 5 launches to bring you the latest and greatest information.
Enjoy the season and may your loot be plentiful!
