Diablo 4 Season 3 Launch Date Confirmed - January 23

Let Beta testing begin... on live servers...
Woooo! Can't wait to see what they will add.The sole addition of leaderboards is a huge win already but what else looks like scourge themed.After season 2 which was like 200x better then season 1 i'm actually quite hyped to give season 3 a good spin and get those rank 1 leaderboard border on my char.
really dude ? we knew this
Can say for once im actually looking forward to playing Diablo 4 again, i had alot of hesitation going into season 2 but it ended up being a genuinely very good season, they made alot of good QoL changes throughout season 2 that are going to make the launch of season 3 even better hopefully.
We can’t have a PTR with seasons that last 3 months. If we want a PTR we have to stick with 4 months seasons, like in D3.
Have at least a day between seasons so we don't have the same issues like last time