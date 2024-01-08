This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Diablo 4 Season 3 Details Will be Revealed Over the Next 2 Weeks
Diablo IV
Posted
5 hr 39 min ago
by
PopularTopular
While all has been quiet on the Diablo 4 front, Global Community Development Director
Adam Fletcher
and Diablo General Manager
Rod Fergusson
have finally broken the silence on when we should expect news related to Diablo 4 Season 3!
As expected, many of the Diablo 4 team have been enjoying some time off for the holidays. As the team returns to the office, we should expect more information to be revealed about Diablo 4's third Season over the next two weeks! As a reminder, Diablo 4 Season of Blood is scheduled to end on January 23rd, which is only two weeks away.
