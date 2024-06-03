This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Diablo 4 Rapid Fire Skill Still Being Adjusted After Hotfix - More Season 4 Changes Coming Soon
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 17 min ago
by
Jezartroz
Blizzard has stated that more fixes are in the works for
Rapid Fire
and its interactions with the unique
Scoundrel's Kiss
in Diablo 4.
While recently,
a hotfix was implemented
to fix numerous bugs including the interaction with this particular Unique,
Scoundrel's Kiss
seems to continue to cause problems for players.
Team has been looking into post hotfix Rapid Fire with Scoundrel’s Kiss.
We have some additional changes - Once we have updates on when these come in or land, we will let players know.
Thankfully Blizzard is on the case - don't give up on that
Scoundrel's Kiss
build yet, Rogues!
1
Comment by
Kiyomei
on 2024-06-03T16:59:52-05:00
Great item, but it's so annoying that it shoots over enemies close to you, better fix that...
1
