Diablo 4 Hotfix Patch 1.4.1 - Rapid Fire and Scoundrel's Kiss Fixed, Sorc Damage Multipliers Against Bosses, and More

HOTFIX 1 - May 30, 2024 - 1.4.1
This hotfix is currently rolling out and should be fully rolled out in the coming hours.
BUG FIXES
- Fixed an issue Rapid Fire used with Scoundrel’s Kiss equipped fired arrows in an erratic pattern.
- Fixed an issue where unlock status of Masterworking was reset.
- Fixed an issue where using Boulder and Hurricane with Dolmen Stone equipped did not behave appropriately.
- Various performance and stability improvements
- Fixed an issue where various damage multipliers, such as Damage to Vulnerable, were not working at full strength against bosses.
Full List
Baseline Damage to Vulnerable
- Barbarian
2-Handed Axe weapon expertise
- Battle Flay
Necromancer
- Cold Skeleton Mage Sacrifice bonus
Sorcerer
- Frigid Fate paragon node
- Storm Swell Aspect
- Aspect of Shredding Blades
- Glinting Firebolt
- Enhanced Firewall
Rogue
- Malice passive
- Enhanced Dash
- Fundamental Heartseeker