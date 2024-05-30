Diablo 4 Hotfix Patch 1.4.1 - Rapid Fire and Scoundrel's Kiss Fixed, Sorc Damage Multipliers Against Bosses, and More

HOTFIX 1 - May 30, 2024 - 1.4.1

BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue Rapid Fire used with Scoundrel’s Kiss equipped fired arrows in an erratic pattern.

Fixed an issue where unlock status of Masterworking was reset.

Fixed an issue where using Boulder and Hurricane with Dolmen Stone equipped did not behave appropriately.

Various performance and stability improvements

Fixed an issue where various damage multipliers, such as Damage to Vulnerable, were not working at full strength against bosses.



Baseline Damage to Vulnerable

2-Handed Axe weapon expertise

2-Handed Axe weapon expertise Battle Flay

Cold Skeleton Mage Sacrifice bonus

Frigid Fate paragon node

Storm Swell Aspect

Aspect of Shredding Blades

Glinting Firebolt

Enhanced Firewall

Malice passive

Enhanced Dash

Fundamental Heartseeker

This hotfix is currently rolling out and should be fully rolled out in the coming hours.