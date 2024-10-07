This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Diablo 4 Patch 2.0.2 Datamined Class Changes - New Skills, New Aspects, Paragon Changes
We've been hard at work datamining all the new Class changes for Vessel of Hatred's Patch 2.0.2! Take a look at the raw data we've gathered below for the latest Diablo 4 patch.
This datamined information comes directly from the Diablo 4 client. While some of it may differ from what was described in patch notes, this is the current information in Patch 2.0.2.
These changes may have already entered the game due to the nature of Blizzard's release process - while the items aren't necessarily new to this specific patch release, they are new to the latest comparison of patch changes.
Important to note in this datamined information is that due to the drastic changes coming to Diablo 4, including squishing the maximum level from 100 to 60, this information is much denser than prior posts. Please bear with us as we continue to refine the information below, and keep in mind that many parts of this may change in the future.
Vessel of Hatred Now Live
Please note that performance on this page may lag due to the sheer amount of data. For improved performance, close any togglers you are not actively reading.
Here are the datamined changes for build 2.0.2.58474, compared to 2.0.1.57456.
Basic
Smash the ground, dealing 20% 35% damage and Stunning surrounding enemies for 3 seconds.
Damage Reduction against Elites is increased by 4%. 5%.
Lucky Hit Chance: 11% 15%
Hurl your weapon, dealing 60% 80% damage upon impact and sticking in the ground. While in the ground, your weapon pulses and deals 20% 35% damage every second for 4.02 seconds.
Berserking's damage bonus is increased to 60%\. While below 65% Life, you are always Berserk and gain a 25% 30%\ Physical Damage Reduction bonus.
Tear into the ground with your weapon and fling debris forward, dealing 88% 100% damage.
Defensive
Your Companion Skills each gain 1 additional companion and deal 50% 60%\ increased damage.
Storm Skills that you cast grant 1 Spirit and deal 40% 45%\ increased damage when damaging a Vulnerable, Immobilized or Slowed enemy.
Generate Spirit: 100
Encase all Nearby enemies in stone, Stunning them for 3 seconds. You deal 30%\ increased Critical Strike Damage to enemies affected by Petrify.
Against Bosses, the Critical Strike Damage bonus is increased to 50%\ and its duration is increased to 6 4 seconds.
Passive: 1 Raven flies above you and periodically attacks your enemies for 31% damage every 2.5 5 seconds.
Gather stones beneath your enemies then detonate them dealing 80% 120% damage.
Cooldown: 70 60 seconds
Call forth the deep buried dead. Volatile Skeletons emerge over the next 7 seconds that explode when around enemies, dealing 45% 90% damage.
Every 8 5 seconds, your Skeletal Priest's Healing will Heal your Skeletons for an additional 20% of their Maximum Life.
Generate Essence: 6 7
Fire 3 splinters of bone, dealing 8% 9% damage each. Each subsequent time an enemy is hit by the same cast of Bone Splinters, you gain 1 Essence.
Your Minions gain 4%\ 8%\+] increased Armor and 8%\ increased Resistance to All Elements.
Active: Your Golem becomes Unstoppable and Taunts Nearby enemies and takes 30% reduced damage for the next 6 seconds. It gains 70% 200% of its Armor as Thorns for the duration. You become Unstoppable for 1.5 seconds.
Generate Essence: 8 9
Burst an enemy's blood, dealing 25% 27% damage. Hemorrhage has a 20% chance to form a Blood Orb.
Your Minions gain 3%\ Attack Speed and deal 3%\ increased damage for each active Minion.
When a Corpse is formed from your Skills or your Minions, Fortify for 2% 5% of your Maximum Life (1).
Lucky Hit: Up to a 5% chance to grant yourself a Barrier for 5% 7% of your Maximum Life (0.05) (0.07) for 6 seconds.
After being Healthy for 15 12 seconds, your next Blood Skill Overpowers. This timer is reduced by 2 seconds each time Blood Orbs Heal or Overheal you for 400 Life.
Sweep an ethereal scythe in front of you, dealing 12% 13% damage. Hitting an enemy with Reap increases your Damage Reduction by 15% for 2 4 seconds.
Gain 32 40 Thorns and 5%\ additional Armor.
Lucky Hit Chance: 20% 35%
Channel to launch knives at surrounding enemies, consuming one Charge per second and each knife dealing 42% 58% damage.
Melee attack an enemy, dealing 30% 35% damage and increasing Energy Regeneration by 20% 40%\ for 3 seconds.
When entering Stealth and every second while Stealthed, you Heal for 5% 7% of your Maximum Life (0).
Lucky Hit: Dealing direct damage to a Vulnerable enemy has up to a 50% chance to cause an explosion, dealing 80% 60% damage of the same type to them and surrounding enemies.
Current damage: 115%. 74.
Gain a bonus to your Melee and Ranged Skills based on the weapons used in your attack:
Conjuration Pyromancy Frost Shock
Summon a 3-headed hydra for 10.0 seconds. Each head spits fire at enemies, dealing 18% 23% damage.
Summon a fiery serpent that continually constricts the target area, Burning enemies for 354 354% damage over 8 seconds.
Lightning surges within you for 10 seconds. Whenever you cast a Shock Skill, a random Core, Conjuration, or Mastery Shock Skill is also cast. unleashed.
Casting an Gain 1\ additional Evade Charge. After you Evade your next Eagle Skill grants 5%\ deals 10%\ increased Movement Speed for 4 seconds. damage.
Centipede: 30%\ 3% Life Steal per Second
After not taking damage for 5 seconds, you gain up to 10% You accumulate 1% of your Maximum Life (0) as a Barrier over 10 every second, up to 10% (0).
Taking damage prevents additional accumulation for 5 seconds.
Your Eagle Skill damage is increased by 3.0%\ of your Movement Speed bonus. Speed.
Stomp in front of you, releasing a shockwave that deals 15% 30% damage and Knocks Down enemies for 3 seconds.
Your Basic Skills deal 5% 2%\ increased damage. Double this bonus damage, doubled to 4%\ for 3rd casts.
Jaguar Skills deal 1% 0.5%\ increased Critical Strike Damage per stack of Ferocity.
Upon casting an Ultimate Skill, the last different Potency, Defensive, or Focus Skill you cast prior is reset and can be cast for free up to 1 times in the next 5 seconds.
Gain 50%\ 20%\+] increased Dodge Chance during Evade. Whenever you Dodge, you gain 5%\ Critical Strike Chance for 3 seconds.
Your Critical Strikes cause enemies your Poisoning on an enemy to burst burst, dealing 100% of their the total Poisoning as Direct Poison damage instantly to themselves them and 20% of it to surrounding enemies. enemies before removing the Poisoning effect from the primary target.
Damage increased by 30%\ of your Critical Strike Damage bonus.
Current Damage Bonus: -30%\
Gain You gain 10%\ Block Chance.
After standing still for 0.5 seconds, you gain 3%\ Blocked Damage Reduction until you next move.
Lucky Hit Chance: 15% 12%
You can have up to 12 active Razor Wings.
Charge Cooldown: 3.25 per 45 seconds
Lucky Hit Chance: 10% 20%
Unrestrained Power
Generate 1 Vigor each second while moving if you have If you've dealt damage in within the last 5 seconds. seconds and are moving, you generate 1 Vigor per second.
Dart at and jab an enemy several times, dealing a total of 5% damage and applying 0% 30% Poisoning damage over 6 seconds.
You restore 15% 33% of your Primary Resource per second while inside Aldkin's Fire Storm.
Enemies killed within Aldkin's Fire Storm explode for 120% heavy Fire damage.
Fate: Foredoomed Forsaken
Aldkin shoots a burst of dark bolts darkness at an enemy, dealing 30% Shadow damage.
Allies gain 10%\ 15%\+] Critical Strike Chance against enemies affected by Flame Surge.
Raheir strikes the ground 3 times, each burst dealing 30% Physical damage and Pulling In enemies. The final burst additionally deals 40 40% more Physical damage and additionally Stuns enemies for 2 seconds.
Raheir swings a round shield at enemies, dealing 85% Physical damage. Every 3 swings, Raheir Heals you for 2% 5% of your Maximum Life.
Enemies affected by Raheir's Ground Slam take 10% 15%\ increased damage.
When Raheir's Valiance is triggered, your next 2 4 Core Skills within 10 seconds deal 25%\ increased damage and cost no Resource.
You deal 10% 15%\ increased damage to enemies Taunted by Raheir.
You deal 25%\ increased Critical Strike Damage to enemies Slowed hit by Subo's Cover Fire. Fire for 4 seconds.
Damaging Direct damage to an Elite grants you 20%\ Movement Speed for 2 seconds if Subo is around you. seconds.
Passive: Subo will call reveals all enemies and materials in the area.
Active: Subo calls out an enemy target and mark target, marking them for 10 seconds. Killing this a marked enemy before the mark expires grants 33.0% restores 50% of your maximum resource Maximum Resource and reduces the next mark's cooldown Subo's Seeker Cooldown by 10 seconds.
Passive: Subo reveals nearby enemies, traps and materials.
Subo places a concussive trap that arms after 0.8 seconds. When an enemy moves within range, it explodes for 80% Physical damage and Stuns enemies for 2 2.0 seconds.
Varyana's Bloodthirst further increases your Attack Speed by 15%\ 5%\+].
Cooldown: 8 11 seconds
You gain 1.5%\ 1.0%\+] Attack Speed for 5 seconds whenever Varyana damages an enemy, up to 12.0%\ 10.0%\+].
You and Varyana stack Massacre together on kills. Each Certain stack grants you both 1%\ thresholds grant Movement Speed:
10 Stacks : 5%\+] Movement Speed, up to 100% Speed
25 Stacks : 10%\. Movement Speed
50 Stacks : 15%\ Movement Speed
100 Stacks : 20%\ Movement Speed
If you become Crowd Controlled, Varyana leaps towards the enemy that inflicted it, dealing 128% Physical damage and Knocking Down surrounding enemies for 2.28 seconds on impact. This can Can only occur once every 12 seconds.
Cooldown: 8 11 seconds
Cooldown: 9 11 seconds
Ground Stomp generates 60 Fury and has a 1 2 second increased Stun duration.
Dealing direct damage to an enemy with a Skill that is not Upheaval causes your next cast of Upheaval to deal 12% 15%\ increased damage, stacking up to 6 8 times.
Ground Stomp is now also a Brawling Skill and deals 800% 900%\ increased damage. It also applies Vulnerable for 4 seconds.
Stone Burst's final explosion damage is increased by 25%\ within on enemies in the initial radius. area.
Grizzly Rage makes you Unstoppable for 0 6 seconds.
Petrify grants 50 Spirit when cast and its effect durations are You deal 30%\ increased Critical Strike Damage to enemies affected by 1 second. Petrify. Against Bosses, the Critical Strike Damage bonus is increased to 50%\ and its duration is increased to 7 seconds.
Reap forms a Corpse under the first enemy hit. Can only occur every 5 4 seconds.
Corpse Tendrils has a 30% 35% chance to drop a Blood Orb when damaging enemies.
After casting Blood Lance 8 6 times, your next cast of Blood Lance is guaranteed to Overpower and spawns a Blood Orb under the first enemy hit.
If an enemy hit by Reap dies within 2 seconds, you gain 30%\ Attack Speed for 3 4 seconds.
Casting Flurry has a 40% chance for it to apply Vulnerable for 3 seconds. Each time Flurry hits an enemy, it deals 1%\ increased damage for 8 seconds, up to 25%\, and has a 10% chance to apply Vulnerable for 3 seconds .
Damaging a Crowd Controlled or Injured enemy with Invigorating Strike increases its Energy Regeneration bonus to 30% 50%\.
Hitting an enemy with Invigorating Strike while you are below 85% 95% Energy makes them Vulnerable for 3 seconds.
Stun Grenade
Invigorating Strike additionally grants 8%\ Lucky Hit Chance. Hitting a Crowd Controlled or Injured enemy increases this bonus to 16%\ 32%\+] Lucky Hit Chance.
Imbuement Skill effects applied by Rain of Arrows have 30% 50%\ increased potency.
Rain of Arrows deals 40% 60%\ increased damage to Crowd Controlled enemies.
Familiars apply effects around them every 0.5 seconds according to their element. Element:
Fire: Applies 94% 40% Burning damage over 4 seconds to enemies.
Frozen Orb's explosion has a 40% chance to make all enemies hit applies Vulnerable for 3 seconds. Frozen enemies are always made Vulnerable.
Your Familiars' elements no longer depends on your previous cast Skill, and instead follows now follow a set sequence of Fire to cycle through Fire, Cold, Cold to Lightning, and Lightning to Fire. when you cast any Skill.
Lucky Hit: Hitting an enemy affected by Scourge has up to a 50% 60% chance to Life Steal 35% of the damage done. done, up to 35% of your Maximum Life (0).
Each time an enemy attacks you the damage they take from Payback is increased by 5%\+] x] for 60 seconds, up to 100%\+ x].
Enemies hit by Rushing Claw take 10%\+] x] increased damage from Rushing Claw, up to 80%\+ x].
Becoming Control Impaired while Payback is on Cooldown makes it free to cast and grants you Unstoppable for 3 5 seconds. Can only occur once every 30 15 seconds.
Using Rushing Claw's last Charge will refill 4 Charges by consuming 4 stacks of Ferocity. Can only occur once every 20 seconds.
While Toxic Skin is active, your Poisoning deals you deal an additional 25% of its 15% Poison damage over time as Critical Strikes to Nearby Vulnerable enemies. Poisoned enemies every second.
Crushing Hand's radius damage increases by 5% 3%\ for every stack of Resolve you have, up to 40%. 24%\.
Stinger does 40%\ increased damage if it only hits a single enemy. Instead of echoing to surrounding Poisoned enemies, Stinger now draws from each to hit enemies in the primary area again for an additional 10% of its Base damage. damage, up to 5 times.
Casting Scourge grants 100% 60% of your Maximum Vigor over 6 seconds.
Each point of Fury generated while at Maximum Fury grants \ \ Fortify.
Every 20 seconds, your next Upheaval cast is guaranteed to Overpower and deals \ \]%\ increased damage. Upheaval Critical Strikes against Elites reduce this timer by 1 second.
After swapping weapons 5 times, gain \ \ Fortify.
Gain \ \ Fortify whenever you deal direct damage while Berserking.
The duration of Earthen Bulwark is increased by 6 seconds. In addition, killing an enemy replenishes \ \ of your active Earthen Bulwark's Barrier.
Boulder is now also a Core Skill and costs 40 Spirit to cast dealing \% of normal damage.
Your Core Skills deal up to \ \]%\ increased damage based on your amount of Fortify.
Shred gains a 4th dash attack that hits all surrounding enemies, deals \%\ increased damage, and Knocks Down enemies for 2 seconds.
While dashing, Shred seeks out Nearby Poisoned and deals \ \]%\ increased damage to them.
Pulverize is now also an Earth Skill. After casting Pulverize, tectonic spikes continue to deal \ \ damage over 2 seconds.
Earth Skills deal \ \]%\ more Critical Strike Damage increased damage to Crowd Controlled enemies.
Earth Spike deals \ \]%\ increased damage and launches spikes in a line.
Pulverize creates a shockwave that travels forward, dealing \ \]% of its damage to targets in the path.
Critical Strikes with Shred deal \ \]% of the damage dealt as Lightning damage to the target and surrounding enemies.
Ravens now deal Lightning damage which is increased by \ \]%. Ravens Active deals its full damage in half the time, and enemies inside it are Stunned.
While Hurricane is active, gain +2 5 Ranks to your Shapeshifting Skills.
Druid, Necromancer Druid
Your Each enemy hit by Bone Spirit increases your Maximum Essence is increased by 2 for each enemy hit 2, for 15 seconds. seconds, up to 50 Essence.
You and your Minions deal \%\ increased Shadow damage to enemies afflicted by any Curse.
Sever now dashes you forward to attack instead. It becomes is now also a Mobility Skill and costs no Essence, but has a \ second Cooldown.
Sever no longer returns and instead splits into 3 specters that expand out and back from its apex. Sever deals \ \]% of normal damage.
While Army of the Dead is active, your Minions gain \%\+] x] increased damage and take 90% reduced damage.
Explosions from the Victimize Key Passive Heal you for \ \ Life for each enemy damaged, up to a maximum of \ \ Life.
Flurry damages enemies in a circle around you and deals \ \]%\ increased damage.
Smoke Grenade has a \ \]% chance to create an Arrow Storm where it explodes, dealing \ Physical damage over 3 seconds.
Twisting Blades orbit for a short time after they return to you, dealing \ \]% of Twisting Blades' return damage per hit.
Upon taking damage from surrounding enemies, you drop a Smoke Grenade and Dodge the next \ attacks within 10 5 seconds. Can only occur once every 20 10 seconds.
Lucky Hit: Shadow Imbued Skills have up to a 75% chance to release an explosion that deals \ \ Cold damage to the target and surrounding enemies, Chilling them for 25%. If they were already Chilled or Frozen, increase this damage by 100%\.
Caltrops is now also a Marksman Skill that also throws \ piercing daggers over its duration, each dealing 15 Shadow damage and applying Vulnerable for 3 seconds.
Shadow Step has an additional Charge. Killing an enemy with Shadow Step refunds a Charge and increases the damage of Shadow Step by \%\ for 2 seconds, up to \ \]%\.
Each Chilled or Frozen enemy you Evade through grants you a Barrier that absorbs \ \ damage for 5 seconds, absorbing up to a maximum of \ \ damage.
Casting Pyromancy, Shock, and Frost Skills conjures a matching Elemental Dagger around you that pierces through enemies dealing \ \ damage after 3 seconds. The damage increases by 100% per matching elemental skill you cast.
Frozen Orb deals \% increased damage and explodes 2 an additional times at its destination for \% of its damage. time.
After channeling Incinerate for 2 3 seconds it deals \ Critical Fire damage per second for 5 seconds. Casting Incinerate refreshes and maintains this bonus.
Critical Hits with Lightning Spear cause lightning to arc from it dealing \ damage to its target and up to 5 other enemies. This damage is increased by 100%\ of your Critical Strike Damage Bonus.
Ball Lightning orbits around you and deals deal \%\ increased damage. You may have up to 10 Ball Lightnings and casting more increases the damage of the existing ones by 10% each.
Payback now echoes forward and additionally deals \ \]% of your Thorns damage to enemies.
Each different Basic Skill you cast increases all your damage by \ \]%\ for 10 seconds.
Lucky Hit: Eagle Skills have up to a \% chance to summon spawn a Spirit Feather. You can collect Spirit Feathers to reduce Storm Feather at your target.
Each Storm Feather you pick up now also reduces your Mobility Skill Cooldowns by 0.5 seconds.
Moving with a Mobility Skill or Evade drops Spirit spawns Storm Feathers along behind you which you.
Storm Feathers now drop from the sky as they are spawned, each deal \ dealing \ Lightning damage on impact.
Casting a Jaguar Skill in Mystic Circles empowers them to keep your Ferocity at Maximum and increase your damage by \ \]%\ per stack while you remain within.
Casting a Focus Skill recalls all Nearby Spirit Feathers which deal Storm Feathers, dealing \ Lightning damage to enemies along their way.
If there are no Nearby Spirit Storm Feathers, the cast instead spawns 15 10 randomly around you.
Casting a Eagle Skill in Mystic Circles empowers them to move with you and explode for \ \ Lightning damage when you Evade.
Casting a Centipede Skill in Mystic Circles empowers them to periodically apply \ \ Poisoning damage over 6 seconds to enemies within while extending any Crowd Controls affecting them.
Casting a Gorilla Skill adds \ increases your Weapon Damage by \]% of your Armor to all attacks for 3 seconds. Maximum 1,500 bonus Weapon Damage.
Gain 5.0%\ 1.0%\+] increased Armor and \ Thorns per 1% missing Maximum Life.
When you cast an Incarnate Skill enemies around you become Vulnerable for 5 seconds. Killing a Vulnerable enemy echoes \% of the killing blow's Base damage to another Nearby enemy.
Heal for \ \]% Maximum Life when you Poison a Healthy enemy.
Quill Volley's feathers explode at their apex and return to where they were cast, both dealing \ \]% of their normal damage both times. damage.
Skills that consume Life deal 80%\x] +] increased damage.
Damaging an Elite enemy grants you a Barrier absorbing up to \ \ damage for 10 seconds. This effect can only happen once every 20 seconds.
Whenever you cast a Shout Skill, its active Cooldown is reduced by \ seconds \% per Nearby enemy, up to a maximum of 6 seconds. 50.0%.
You gain \ \ Armor, but your Evade has 100% increased Cooldown.
Gain \ of your Primary Resource for every 20% of your Life that you Heal or every 200% 120% Life that you Overheal while at Maximum Life.
Each point of Fury generated while at Maximum Fury grants \ \ Fortify.
Every 20 seconds, your next Upheaval cast is guaranteed to Overpower and deals \ \]%\ increased damage. Upheaval Critical Strikes against Elites reduce this timer by 1 second.
After swapping weapons 5 times, gain \ \ Fortify.
+\ \]% Brawling Damage
+\ \]% Damage with Two-Handed Bludgeoning Weapons
\ \]% Rupture Cooldown Reduction
\ \]% Rupture Cooldown Reduction
+\ \]% Damage with Two-Handed Slashing Weapons
\ \]% Damage Reduction from Burning Enemies
+\ \]% Overpower Damage with Two-Handed Bludgeoning Weapons
\ \]% Fury Cost Reduction
\ \]% Fury Cost Reduction
+\ \]% Damage to Bleeding Enemies
After casting Double Swing 4 times, your next Double Swing will hit 2 additional times, each dealing \ \]%\ increased damage.
\ \]% Damage Reduction from Bleeding Enemies
Casting Wrath of the Berserker causes you to explode, dealing \ Fire damage. While Berserking, all your direct damage you would deal dealt is converted into Fire.
You deal \ \]%\ increased Fire damage.
7.0% \% Shout Cooldown Reduction
+\ \ Strength
\ \]% Resource Generation
After spending 100 Fury within 3 seconds, your next cast of Hammer of the Ancients, Upheaval, or Death Blow within 5 seconds is a guaranteed Critical Strike and deals \ \]%\ bonus Critical Strike Damage.
Lucky Hit: Up to a +30.0% Chance to Deal \ \]% Bleeding Damage over 5 seconds
Gain \ \ Fortify whenever you deal direct damage while Berserking.
Tempered_Hit_Twice_Skill_GroundStomp_Tier1 Tempered_Hit_Twice_Skill_Barb_GroundStomp_Tier1
Tempered_Hit_Twice_Skill_GroundStomp_Tier2 Tempered_Hit_Twice_Skill_Barb_GroundStomp_Tier2
Tempered_Hit_Twice_Skill_GroundStomp_Tier3 Tempered_Hit_Twice_Skill_Barb_GroundStomp_Tier3
Tempered_Hit_Twice_Skill_IronMaelstrom_Tier1 Tempered_Hit_Twice_Skill_Barb_IronMaelstrom_Tier1
Tempered_Hit_Twice_Skill_IronMaelstrom_Tier2 Tempered_Hit_Twice_Skill_Barb_IronMaelstrom_Tier2
Tempered_Hit_Twice_Skill_IronMaelstrom_Tier3 Tempered_Hit_Twice_Skill_Barb_IronMaelstrom_Tier3
Tempered_Hit_Twice_Skill_MightyThrow_Tier1
+\ Tempered_Double_Damage_Skill_Barb_MightyThrow_Tier1
+\]% Chance for Mighty Throw to Hit Twice Deal Double Damage
Tempered_Hit_Twice_Skill_MightyThrow_Tier2
+\ Tempered_Double_Damage_Skill_Barb_MightyThrow_Tier2
+\]% Chance for Mighty Throw to Hit Twice Deal Double Damage
Tempered_Hit_Twice_Skill_MightyThrow_Tier3
+\ Tempered_Double_Damage_Skill_Barb_MightyThrow_Tier3
+\]% Chance for Mighty Throw to Hit Twice Deal Double Damage
+\ \]% Weapon Mastery Damage
+\ \ Strength
+\ \ Strength
+\ \ Strength
+\ \]% Berserking Duration
+\ \]% Damage while Berserking
Necromancer Barbarian
Necromancer Barbarian
Necromancer Barbarian
Barbarian, Spiritborn Barbarian
Barbarian, Spiritborn Barbarian
Barbarian, Spiritborn Barbarian
Barbarian, Spiritborn Barbarian
Barbarian, Spiritborn Barbarian
Barbarian, Spiritborn Barbarian
\ \]% Rain of Arrows Cooldown Reduction
Barbarian Rogue
Barbarian Rogue
+\ \ Dexterity
+\ \]% Damage to Enemies Affected by Trap Skills
+\ \]% Imbuement Damage
Explosions from the Victimize Key Passive Heal you for \ \ Life for each enemy damaged, up to a maximum of \ \ Life.
Flurry damages enemies in a circle around you and deals \ \]%\ increased damage.
Smoke Grenade has a \ \]% chance to create an Arrow Storm where it explodes, dealing \ Physical damage over 3 seconds.
+\ \]% Trap Damage
Twisting Blades orbit for a short time after they return to you, dealing \ \]% of Twisting Blades' return damage per hit.
+\ \]% Imbued Critical Strike Damage
+\ \]% Shadow Clone Damage
+\ \]% Cutthroat Damage
\ \]% Damage Reduction from Enemies Affected by Trap Skills
+\ \]% Core Damage
+\ \]% Shadow Clone Damage
+\ \]% Trap Damage
+\ \]% Damage to Enemies Affected by Trap Skills
\ \]% Energy Cost Reduction
\ \]% Energy Cost Reduction
Upon taking damage from surrounding enemies, you drop a Smoke Grenade and Dodge the next \ attacks within 10 5 seconds. Can only occur once every 20 10 seconds.
Lucky Hit: Shadow Imbued Skills have up to a 75% chance to release an explosion that deals \ \ Cold damage to the target and surrounding enemies, Chilling them for 25%. If they were already Chilled or Frozen, increase this damage by 100%\.
+\ \]% Marksman Damage
Caltrops is now also a Marksman Skill that also throws \ piercing daggers over its duration, each dealing 15 Shadow damage and applying Vulnerable for 3 seconds.
+\ \]% Damage with Ranged Weapons
Shadow Step has an additional Charge. Killing an enemy with Shadow Step refunds a Charge and increases the damage of Shadow Step by \%\ for 2 seconds, up to \ \]%\.
\ \]% Trap Cooldown Reduction
\ \]% Imbuement Cooldown Reduction
+\ \]% Damage for 4 Seconds After Dodging an Attack
Each Chilled or Frozen enemy you Evade through grants you a Barrier that absorbs \ \ damage for 5 seconds, absorbing up to a maximum of \ \ damage.
+\ \]% Damage to Dazed Enemies
+\ \]% Attack Speed for 4 Seconds After Dodging an Attack
+\ \]% Non-Physical Damage
+\ \]% Imbued Damage
+\ \]% Chance for Flurry to Hit Twice Deal Double Damage
+\ \]% Chance for Flurry to Hit Twice Consume No Charges
+\ \]% Chance for Flurry to Hit Twice Deal Double Damage
+\ \]% Chance for Dance of Knives Projectiles to Cast Twice Deal Double Damage
+\ \]% Chance for Dance of Knives Projectiles to Cast Twice Deal Double Damage
+\ \]% Chance for Dance of Knives Projectiles to Cast Twice Deal Double Damage
+\ \]% Chance for Rain of Arrows Waves to Cast Twice Deal Double Damage
+\ \]% Chance for Rain of Arrows Waves to Cast Twice Deal Double Damage
+\ \]% Chance for Rain of Arrows Waves to Cast Twice Deal Double Damage
+\ \ Dexterity
+\ \ Dexterity
Veiling
+\ \]% Damage to Burning Enemies
Barbarian
Rogue
Rogue
+\ \ Dexterity
Rogue
Rogue
+\ \]% Non-Physical Damage
Sorcerer
Sorcerer
Upheaval ignites the ground Burning enemies for an additional \ \ damage over 4 seconds increased by 20% 25%\ for every 100 Strength you have.
Death Blow creates a shockwave, dealing \ \]% of its Base damage to enemies. Enemies who die to this effect also reset Death Blow’s Cooldown.
Execute enemies Enemies afflicted by more Damage over Time than remaining Life. Life are Executed.
+6.0% \% Critical Strike Chance
+\ \]% Damage to Immobilized Enemies
\ \]% Resource Generation
Skills that consume Life deal 80%\x] +] increased damage.
Damaging an Elite enemy grants you a Barrier absorbing up to \ \ damage for 10 seconds. This effect can only happen once every 20 seconds.
+\ \]% Damage with Dual-Wielded Weapons
+\ \]% Attack Speed
\ \]% Gem Strength in this Item
+\ \]% Resistance to All Elements
+\ \]% Shrine Buff Duration
+\ \]% Shrine Buff Duration
Whenever you cast a Shout Skill, its active Cooldown is reduced by \ seconds \% per Nearby enemy, up to a maximum of 6 seconds. 50.0%.
+\ \]% Freeze Duration
Sorcerer, Druid, Barbarian, Necromancer, Spiritborn
Sorcerer, Druid, Barbarian, Rogue, Necromancer
If you haven't attacked dealt damage in the last 2 seconds, gain Stealth and 40%\ Movement Speed.
+\ \]% Damage for 4 Seconds After Killing an Elite
Lucky Hit: Critical Strikes Have Up to a +\ \]% Chance to Immobilize for 2 Seconds
Lucky Hit: Critical Strikes Have Up to a +\ \]% Chance to Daze for 2 Seconds
+\ \]% Ultimate Damage
+\ \]% Ultimate Damage
+\ \]% Damage Over Time
+\ \]% Damage
+\ \]% Damage
+\ \]% Damage when Swapping Weapons
+\ \]% Damage to Bleeding Enemies
+\ \]% Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies
+\ \]% Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies
+\ \]% Fire Resistance
+\ \]% Fire Resistance
+\ \]% Cold Resistance
+\ \]% Fire Resistance
+\ \]% Lightning Resistance
+\ \]% Fire Resistance
\ \]% Dodge Chance Against Close Enemies
+\ \]% Shadow Damage
Lucky Hit: Up to a +\ \]% Chance to Daze for 2 Seconds
+7.0% \% Lucky Hit Chance while You Have a Barrier
+\ \]% Lucky Hit Chance while You Have a Barrier
+\ \]% Overpower Damage
\ \]% Damage Reduction while Injured
+\ \]% Crowd Control Duration
\ \]% Dodge Chance
Lucky Hit: Up to a +7.0% \% Chance to Execute Injured Non-Elites
+39.1% 12.5% Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies
+192.1% 28.0% Damage to Injured Enemies
+7.0% \% Damage
+\ \]% Damage
+\ \]% Damage to Poisoned Enemies
+\ \]% Critical Strike Damage
\ \]% Damage Reduction from Elites
+\ \]% Fortify Generation
+\ \]% Freeze Duration
+\ \]% Cold Damage
+\ \]% Basic Damage
+\ \]% Damage to Chilled Enemies
+\ \]% Damage to Frozen Enemies
+\ \]% Damage when Swapping Weapons
+\ \]% Lightning Resistance
+\ \]% Lightning Resistance
+\ \]% Poison Resistance
+\ \]% Lightning Resistance
+\ \]% Shadow Resistance
+\ \]% Lightning Resistance
+\ \]% Damage to Injured Enemies
+\ \ Life On Kill
+43 12 Life On Kill
+\ \]% Potion Healing
Sorcerer, Druid, Barbarian, Rogue, Necromancer
Give in Succumb to hatred and earn Lilith's Mother's Favor, increasing your damage dealt by 60%\. Slaughter enemies to briefly steal Lilith's Mother's Favor from Nearby allies.
+\ \]% Damage to Elites
+\% 31.5% Damage to Elites
Lucky Hit: Up to a +\ \]% Chance to Immobilize for 2 Seconds
Lucky Hit: Critical Strikes Have Up to a +\ \]% Chance to Slow for 2 Seconds
+\ \]% Damage to Stunned Enemies
+\ \]% Cold Resistance
+\ \]% Cold Resistance
+\ \]% Lightning Resistance
+\ \]% Cold Resistance
+\ \]% Poison Resistance
+\ \]% Cold Resistance
You gain \ \ Armor, but your Evade has 100% increased Cooldown.
+7.0% \% Attack Speed
+7.0% \% Basic Attack Speed
+\ \]% Fireball Attack Speed
+\ \ Maximum Life
+\ \]% Lightning Damage
+\ \]% Damage Over Time
+49.3% 14.0% Damage Over Time
+\ \]% Lucky Hit Chance
+\ \]% Lucky Hit Chance
+\ \]% Lucky Hit Chance
+\ \]% Lucky Hit Chance
+25.5% 7.0% Lucky Hit Chance
+6.0% \% Lucky Hit Chance
Lucky Hit: Up to a 10% Chance to Gain +\ \]% Damage for 4 Seconds
Lucky Hit: Up to a +\ \]% Chance to Fear for 2 Seconds
Lucky Hit: Up to a 15% Chance to Restore +\ \]% Primary Resource
+39.1% 12.5% Critical Strike Damage
+7.0% \% Movement Speed
+\ \]% Poison Resistance
+\ \]% Poison Resistance
+\ \]% Poison Resistance
+\ \]% Fire Resistance
+\ \]% Shadow Resistance
+\ \]% Poison Resistance
+\ \]% Damage to Healthy Enemies
+192.1% 28.0% Damage to Healthy Enemies
+\ \]% Overpower Chance
+\ \]% Physical Damage
Lucky Hit: Critical Strikes Have Up to a +\ \]% Chance to Stun for 2 Seconds
+\ \]% Ultimate Damage
+\ \]% Damage to Slowed Enemies
+\ \]% Damage while Healthy
+25.5% 7.0% Damage while Healthy
+\ \]% Lightning Critical Strike Damage
+\ \]% Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies
+\ \]% Damage to Distant Enemies
+49.3% 14.0% Damage to Distant Enemies
+7.0% \% Chance When Struck to Gain Life as Barrier for Seconds
+\ \ Life per 5 Seconds
+\ \]% Barrier Generation
+\ \]% Fire Resistance
+\ \]% Damage to Close Enemies
+49.3% 14.0% Damage to Close Enemies
Lucky Hit: Up to a +\ \]% Chance to Make Enemies Vulnerable for 0 Seconds
+\ \]% Shadow Resistance
+\ \]% Shadow Resistance
+\ \]% Shadow Resistance
+\ \]% Cold Resistance
+\ \]% Shadow Resistance
+\ \]% Fire Resistance
\ \]% Damage Reduction while Fortified
\ \]% Damage Reduction from Distant Enemies
+\ \]% Potion Drop Rate
\ \]% Dodge Chance Against Distant Enemies
Lucky Hit: Up to a +\ \]% Chance to Slow for 2 Seconds
+\ \]% Movement Speed
+\ \]% Movement Speed
Gain \ of your Primary Resource for every 20% of your Life that you Heal or every 200% 120% Life that you Overheal while at Maximum Life.
+49.3% 14.0% Summoning Damage
\ \]% Cooldown Reduction
17.9% 5.5% Cooldown Reduction
Sorcerer, Druid, Barbarian, Rogue, Necromancer
Sorcerer, Druid, Barbarian, Rogue, Necromancer
Sorcerer, Druid, Barbarian, Rogue, Necromancer
+\ \ Thorns
+259 76 Thorns
+\ \]% Critical Strike Chance Against Injured Enemies
+\ \]% Movement Speed for 4 Seconds After Killing an Elite
Sorcerer, Druid, Necromancer
Attacks Reduce Evade's Cooldown by 2.0 0.5 Seconds
\ \]% Impairment Reduction
\ \]% Slow Duration Reduction
+\ \]% Crafting Material Drop Rate
+\ \]% Poison Damage
\ \]% Damage Reduction from Poisoned Enemies
+\ \ Maximum Life
+\ \ Intelligence
When you would be damaged for at least 40% of your Maximum Life at once, it is instead distributed over the next 2 seconds and reduced by \%\. %.
+30 15 Life per 5 Seconds
+6 13 Maximum Life
+6 13 Thorns
Barbarian Spiritborn
Barbarian Spiritborn
Barbarian Spiritborn
Payback now echoes forward and additionally deals \ \]% of your Thorns damage to enemies.
Each different Basic Skill you cast increases all your damage by \ \]%\ for 10 seconds.
Lucky Hit: Eagle Skills have up to a \% chance to summon spawn a Spirit Feather. You can collect Spirit Feathers to reduce Storm Feather at your target.
Each Storm Feather you pick up now also reduces your Mobility Skill Cooldowns by 0.5 seconds.
Moving with a Mobility Skill or Evade drops Spirit spawns Storm Feathers along behind you which you.
Storm Feathers now drop from the sky as they are spawned, each deal \ dealing \ Lightning damage on impact.
Casting a Jaguar Skill in Mystic Circles empowers them to keep your Ferocity at Maximum and increase your damage by \ \]%\ per stack while you remain within.
Casting a Focus Skill recalls all Nearby Spirit Feathers which deal Storm Feathers, dealing \ Lightning damage to enemies along their way.
If there are no Nearby Spirit Storm Feathers, the cast instead spawns 15 10 randomly around you.
Casting a Eagle Skill in Mystic Circles empowers them to move with you and explode for \ \ Lightning damage when you Evade.
Casting a Centipede Skill in Mystic Circles empowers them to periodically apply \ \ Poisoning damage over 6 seconds to enemies within while extending any Crowd Controls affecting them.
Casting a Gorilla Skill adds \ increases your Weapon Damage by \]% of your Armor to all attacks for 3 seconds. Maximum 1,500 bonus Weapon Damage.
Your Evade is now Soar.
Soar deals \%\ increased damage and your Evade is now Soar. damage.
Gain 5.0%\ 1.0%\+] increased Armor and \ Thorns per 1% missing Maximum Life.
Every second, your active Cooldowns now each drain 10% of your Maximum Life from you to reduce their durations by 3 seconds.
\ \]% Vigor Cost Reduction
\ \]% Vigor Cost Reduction
When you cast an Incarnate Skill enemies around you become Vulnerable for 5 seconds. Killing a Vulnerable enemy echoes \% of the killing blow's Base damage to another Nearby enemy.
REMOVED
Casting an Ultimate Skill grants you or amplifies its matching Primary Spirit Hall Bonus and increases All Skill Ranks by \\ with \%\+] potency for 15 seconds.
Every 5 seconds an enemy is marked for your next \ hits. seconds, you randomly mark a Nearby enemy. Marked enemies are Vulnerable Vulnerable, and your attacks against them are guaranteed to Critical Critically Strike and Overpower.
Hitting a marked enemy 10 times clears the mark from them.
When you would take direct damage you damage, it is instead receive \% of it in the form of distributed as Poisoning over the next 10 seconds.
Based seconds but increased by \%.
Lucky Hit: Direct damage has up to a 25% chance based on your Poisoned Life amount, dealing direct damage has up to a 10% chance percentage to infect an enemy with Touch of Death and clear the Poisoning from you. Death.
Your According to your secondary Spirit Hall choice, your Skills are all additionally Jaguar, Eagle, Gorilla, or Centipede Skills.
Your Skills based on your secondary Spirit Hall choice.
Each deal \%\ increased damage per Spirit type a Skill has increases its damage by \%\. they have.
While your Spirit Hall choices match, their match:
Their bonuses are 100% more potent and potent.
Skills with that of their Base Spirit cost gain \% less and have Vigor Cost Reduction.
Skills of their Base Spirit gain \% reduced Cooldowns. Cooldown Reduction.
Allowed Item Types:
Amulet (Power increased by 50%)
While moving moving, you gain \ \]% Dodge Chance or after Chance.
After standing still for 2 seconds seconds, you become Unstoppable. Unstoppable until you move.
Your Basic Skills deal \ \]% increased damage, damage and always use their 3rd attack, and every attack.
Every 3rd cast unleashes triple strikes. of a Basic Skill strikes three times.
Your Core Skills are now additionally Basic Skills, Skills and free to cast, and but deal up to 30% less reduced damage based on their cost.
At Vigor Cost.
When cast at Maximum Vigor Vigor, your Core Skills instead deal normal damage and consume all Vigor to Critically Strike return to full damage, cast at their largest Size, and become guaranteed Critical Strikes, with \%\ increased Critical Strike Damage for each point spent. of Vigor spent this way.
Heal for \ \]% Maximum Life when you Poison a Healthy enemy.
+\ to Unrestrained Power
Quill Volley's feathers explode at their apex and return to where they were cast, both dealing \ \]% of their normal damage both times. damage.
Allowed Item Types:
Amulet (Power increased by 50%)
Generate \ Vigor each Every time you deal Thorns damage. damage, you gain \ Vigor.
Every 10 seconds a A Pestilent Swarm spawns from you which deals every 10 seconds, dealing \ Poison damage per hit.
Your Pestilent Swarms now always spawn orbiting orbit around you and generate 1 Vigor per hit.
Evading Casting Evade consumes 1 stack of Resolve to generate \ Vigor.
Generate \ Vigor per second while While you have at least 4 stacks of Ferocity. Ferocity, you gain \ Vigor per second.
Your Maximum Vigor is increased by 50% 50%, and every kill killing an enemy grants you \ Vigor.
While you have any Ferocity Ferocity, your Poisonings Poisoning effects deal their damage in across 33% of the normal duration.
Critical Strikes restore \ When you Critically Strike, you regain \]%\ of the Vigor you have you've spent in the last 2 seconds, increased by your Critical Strike Damage Bonus. seconds.
+\% Chance for The Hunter to Extra Hit Deal Double Damage
+\% Chance for The Hunter to Extra Hit Deal Double Damage
+\% Chance for The Hunter to Extra Hit Deal Double Damage
+\% Chance for Rock Splitter to Extra Hit Deal Double Damage
+\% Chance for Rock Splitter to Extra Hit Deal Double Damage
+\% Chance for Rock Splitter to Extra Hit Deal Double Damage
+\% Chance for Withering Fist Poisoning Duration to Deal Double Damage
+\% Chance for Withering Fist Poisoning Duration to Deal Double Damage
+\% Chance for Withering Fist Poisoning Duration to Deal Double Damage
+\ \ Maximum Resolve Stacks
+\ \]% Primary Centipede Spirit Hall Potency
+\ \]% Primary Centipede Spirit Hall Potency
+\ \]% Primary Centipede Spirit Hall Potency
+\ \]% Mystic Circle Potency
+\ \]% Mystic Circle Potency
+\ \]% Mystic Circle Potency
+\ \]% Primary Eagle Spirit Hall Potency
+\ \]% Primary Eagle Spirit Hall Potency
+\ \]% Primary Eagle Spirit Hall Potency
+\% Spirit Storm Feather Potency
+\% Spirit Storm Feather Potency
+\% Spirit Storm Feather Potency
+\ \]% Primary Gorilla Spirit Hall Potency
+\ \]% Primary Gorilla Spirit Hall Potency
+\ \]% Primary Gorilla Spirit Hall Potency
+\ \]% Primary Jaguar Spirit Hall Potency
+\ \]% Primary Jaguar Spirit Hall Potency
+\ \]% Primary Jaguar Spirit Hall Potency
+\% Chance for Ravager to Extra Hit Deal Double Damage
+\% Chance for Ravager to Extra Hit Deal Double Damage
+\% Chance for Ravager to Extra Hit Deal Double Damage
Barbarian Sorcerer
Rogue Sorcerer
Rogue Sorcerer
Rogue Sorcerer
Rogue Sorcerer
Rogue Sorcerer
Rogue Sorcerer
Rogue Sorcerer
Rogue Sorcerer
Rogue Sorcerer
Rogue Sorcerer
Rogue Sorcerer
Rogue Sorcerer
Rogue Sorcerer
Rogue Sorcerer
Rogue Sorcerer
Rogue Sorcerer
Rogue Sorcerer
Rogue Sorcerer
Rogue Sorcerer
Rogue Sorcerer
Rogue Sorcerer
Rogue Sorcerer
Rogue Sorcerer
Rogue Sorcerer
Rogue Sorcerer
Rogue Sorcerer
Rogue Sorcerer
Rogue Sorcerer
Rogue Sorcerer
Rogue Sorcerer
Casting Pyromancy, Shock, and Frost Skills conjures a matching Elemental Dagger around you that pierces through enemies dealing \ \ damage after 3 seconds. The damage increases by 100% per matching elemental skill you cast.
Frozen Orb deals \% increased damage and explodes 2 an additional times at its destination for \% of its damage. time.
After channeling Incinerate for 2 3 seconds it deals \ Critical Fire damage per second for 5 seconds. Casting Incinerate refreshes and maintains this bonus.
Critical Hits with Lightning Spear cause lightning to arc from it dealing \ damage to its target and up to 5 other enemies. This damage is increased by 100%\ of your Critical Strike Damage Bonus.
\ \]% Damage Reduction from Burning Enemies
+\ \]% Damage to Burning Enemies
+\ \]% Conjuration Damage
\ \]% Mana Cost Reduction
\ \]% Mana Cost Reduction
+\ \]% Fire Damage
+\ \]% Pyromancy Damage
+\ \]% Crackling Energy Damage
Ball Lightning orbits around you and deals deal \%\ increased damage. You may have up to 10 Ball Lightnings and casting more increases the damage of the existing ones by 10% each.
+\ \]% Frost Damage
+7.0% \% Fire Lucky Hit Chance
Casting a Pyromancy, Shock, or Frost Skill increases your damage by \%\ for 5 8 seconds, stacking once per element. Casting again refreshes all bonuses if the previous skill was a different Element.
Claw is now also a Storm Skill and also casts Storm Strike at \ \]% normal damage.
The duration of Earthen Bulwark is increased by 6 seconds. In addition, killing an enemy replenishes \ \ of your active Earthen Bulwark's Barrier.
Boulder is now also a Core Skill and costs 40 Spirit to cast dealing \% of normal damage.
Your Core Skills deal up to \ \]%\ increased damage based on your amount of Fortify.
Shred gains a 4th dash attack that hits all surrounding enemies, deals \%\ increased damage, and Knocks Down enemies for 2 seconds.
While dashing, Shred seeks out Nearby Poisoned and deals \ \]%\ increased damage to them.
Pulverize is now also an Earth Skill. After casting Pulverize, tectonic spikes continue to deal \ \ damage over 2 seconds.
\ \]% Nature Magic Cooldown Reduction
7.0% \% Ultimate Cooldown Reduction
Werewolf form is now your true form, and you gain \ \ Ranks to all Werewolf Skills.
+\ \]% Werewolf Critical Strike Damage
+\ \]% Willpower
Earth Skills deal \ \]%\ more Critical Strike Damage increased damage to Crowd Controlled enemies.
+\ \]% Damage while Shapeshifted
+\ \ Willpower
+\ \]% Earth Damage
\ \]% Spirit Cost Reduction
17.9% 5.5% Cooldown Reduction
\ \]% Spirit Cost Reduction
+\ \]% Damage while in Human Form
+\ \]% Companion Damage
+\ \]% Werebear Overpower Damage
+\ \]% Companion Movement Speed
+\ \]% Damage while Shapeshifted
+\ \]% Damage while Shapeshifted
+\ \]% Total Armor while in Werewolf Form
+\ \]% Total Armor while in Werebear Form
+\ \]% Earth Critical Strike Damage
+\ \]% Werewolf Damage
Casts of Landslide leave behind Tectonic Spikes that deal \ \ Physical damage over 2 seconds.
Earth Spike deals \ \]%\ increased damage and launches spikes in a line.
Pulverize creates a shockwave that travels forward, dealing \ \]% of its damage to targets in the path.
7.0% \% Storm Cooldown Reduction
+\ \]% Storm Damage
Critical Strikes with Shred deal \ \]% of the damage dealt as Lightning damage to the target and surrounding enemies.
Ravens now deal Lightning damage which is increased by \ \]%. Ravens Active deals its full damage in half the time, and enemies inside it are Stunned.
While Hurricane is active, gain +2 5 Ranks to your Shapeshifting Skills.
+\ \ Willpower
+\ \ Willpower
+\ \ Willpower
+\ \]% Werebear Damage
+\ \]% Total Armor while in Werebear Form
Rogue Druid
Sorcerer Druid
Druid, Necromancer Druid
Druid Necromancer
Your Each enemy hit by Bone Spirit increases your Maximum Essence is increased by 2 for each enemy hit 2, for 15 seconds. seconds, up to 50 Essence.
You and your Minions deal \%\ increased Shadow damage to enemies afflicted by any Curse.
+\ \]% Blood Orb Healing
+\ \]% Damage for 4 Seconds After Picking Up a Blood Orb
+\ \]% Summoning Damage
+\ \]% Darkness Damage
\ \]% Damage Reduction from Enemies Affected by Curse Skills
+\ \]% Summoning Damage
+\ \]% Blood Damage
\ \]% Essence Cost Reduction
\ \]% Essence Cost Reduction
+\ \]% Minion Attack Speed
Sever now dashes you forward to attack instead. It becomes is now also a Mobility Skill and costs no Essence, but has a \ second Cooldown.
+\ \]% Bone Critical Strike Damage
+\ \]% Corpse Attack Speed
+7.0% \% Shadow Lucky Hit Chance
Skeletal Mages Inherit +\ \]% of Your Thorns
Minions Inherit +\ \]% of Your Thorns
Sever no longer returns and instead splits into 3 specters that expand out and back from its apex. Sever deals \ \]% of normal damage.
\ \]% Damage Reduction from Shadow Damage Over Time-Affected Enemies
Skeletal Warriors Inherit +\ \]% of Your Thorns
+\ \]% Damage to Shadow Damage Over Time-Affected Enemies
\ \]% Maximum Minion Life
While Army of the Dead is active, your Minions gain \%\+] x] increased damage and take 90% reduced damage.
+\ \]% Bone Damage
+\ \]% Non-Physical Damage
+\ \]% Damage to Knocked-Down Enemies
+\ \]% Overpower Damage
After spending 75 Spirit, you deal 30% 40%\ increased damage for 5 seconds.
Your Burning damage is increased by 10%\ of your Critical Strike Damage Bonus, plus 2%\ for every 20 30 Intelligence you have, up to 80% 90%\.
Your Minions deal 30% 40%\ increased damage for each 20% of Attack Speed Bonus they have, up to a maximum of 100% Attack Speed Bonus.
Current Bonus: 0% 3.0%\
Critical Strikes with Werewolf Skills restore 2 Spirit. Spirit and deal 50%\ increased damage.
When you cast 3 Gorilla, Jaguar, Eagle, or Centipede skills Skills with the same spirit Spirit in a row, restore 15% of your Vigor and deal 30%\ increased damage for 5 seconds.
Casting a Companion Skill grants +4 Ranks to your 20%\ increased Companion Skills damage for 5 seconds. seconds, stacking up to 80%\.
2.5% Mobility Cooldown Reduction Giant Killer
+30.0% Damage to Elites
Bonus: Another 2.5% Mobility Cooldown Reduction +30.0% Damage to Elites if requirements met:
170 210 Intelligence
200 630 Intelligence
+12.5% 25.0% Damage while Healthy
Bonus: Another +12.5% 25.0% Damage while Healthy if requirements met:
170 210 Willpower
+45.0% 10.0% Earthquake Duration
+20 Armor 10.0% Dust Devil Size
Bonus: Another +45.0% 10.0% Earthquake Duration if requirements met:
180 230 Willpower
+35.0% Jaguar 24.0% Damage
+15.0% Critical Strike Damage to Close Enemies
+10 Dexterity
Bonus: Another +35.0% Jaguar 24.0% Damage to Close Enemies if requirements met:
220 Dexterity, 170 Strength 210 Intelligence
+25.0% 30.0% Companion Damage
6.5% Damage Reduction from Elites
+10 Willpower
Bonus: Another +25.0% 30.0% Companion Damage if requirements met:
215 Willpower 210 Dexterity
170 210 Dexterity
4.0% 6.0% Damage Reduction from Vulnerable Enemies
+4.0% 6.0% Healing Received
Bonus: Another 4.0% 6.0% Damage Reduction from Vulnerable Enemies if requirements met:
170 210 Willpower
+10.0% Vulnerable 20.0% Damage
Bonus: Another +10.0% Vulnerable 20.0% Damage if requirements met:
180 230 Strength
+10.0% 25.0% Vulnerable Damage
Bonus: Another +10.0% 25.0% Vulnerable Damage if requirements met:
200 Dexterity 210 Intelligence
+25 Life per 5 Seconds 2% Maximum Fire Resistance
160 190 Dexterity
Assassin
+25.0% Damage to Healthy Enemies Acrobat
3.0% Mobility Cooldown Reduction
Bonus: Another +25.0% Damage to Healthy Enemies 3.0% Mobility Cooldown Reduction if requirements met:
160 190 Strength
+16.0% Damage to Elites 5 Maximum Life
Bonus: Another +16.0% Damage to Elites 5 Maximum Life if requirements met:
160 190 Dexterity
+16.0% 20.0% Damage to Elites while Berserking
Bonus: Another +16.0% 20.0% Damage to Elites while Berserking if requirements met:
180 230 Willpower
+
4.0% Healing Received Maximum Life
170 210 Willpower (Sorcerer)
210 Dexterity (Sorcerer)
+10.0% 20.0% Blood Damage for 4 Seconds After Picking Up a Blood Orb
Bonus: Another +10.0% 20.0% Blood Damage for 4 Seconds After Picking Up a Blood Orb if requirements met:
180 230 Dexterity
4.0% 6.0% Damage Reduction from Bleeding Enemies
Bonus: Another 4.0% 6.0% Damage Reduction from Bleeding Enemies if requirements met:
180 230 Willpower
+5.0% 10.0% Blood Orb Healing
Bonus: Another +5.0% 10.0% Blood Orb Healing if requirements met:
170 210 Willpower
+10.0% 20.0% Damage with Two-Handed Bludgeoning Weapons
Bonus: Another +10.0% 20.0% Damage with Two-Handed Bludgeoning Weapons if requirements met:
170 210 Dexterity
+10.0% 20.0% Damage while Golems are Active
+6.0%
+3.0% Total Armor while Golems are Active
Bonus: Another +10.0% 20.0% Damage while Golems are Active if requirements met:
220 700 Intelligence, 170 190 Willpower
4.5% 6.0% Damage Reduction from Close Enemies
Bonus: Another 4.5% 6.0% Damage Reduction from Close Enemies if requirements met:
160 190 Willpower
+12.0% Damage to Close Enemies
4.5%
6.0% Damage Reduction from Close Enemies
+24.0% Damage to Close Enemies
Bonus: Another +12.0% 6.0% Damage to Reduction from Close Enemies if requirements met:
220 700 Dexterity, 170 190 Strength
+10.0% Physical 20.0% Damage
Bonus: Another +10.0% Physical 20.0% Damage if requirements met:
200 630 Strength
+10.0%
6.0% Damage Reduction while You Have a Barrier
+25.0% Vulnerable Damage
+15.0% Thorns
Bonus: Another +10.0% Vulnerable 6.0% Damage Reduction while You Have a Barrier if requirements met:
215 760 Dexterity
+45.0% 70.0% Overpower Damage
Bonus: Another +45.0% 70.0% Overpower Damage if requirements met:
170 210 Willpower
REMOVED Brute
+10.0% 30.0% Damage while Fortified
Bonus: Another +10.0% 30.0% Damage while Fortified if requirements met:
180 230 Willpower
4.0% 6.0% Damage Reduction while Fortified
Bonus: Another 4.0% 6.0% Damage Reduction while Fortified if requirements met:
220 700 Strength, 170 190 Willpower (Barbarian)
170 210 Willpower (Barbarian)
215 760 Willpower (Druid)
+10.0% 30.0% Physical Damage Over Time
Bonus: Another +10.0% 30.0% Physical Damage Over Time if requirements met:
180 230 Dexterity
REMOVED Calcified
+15.0% 35.0% Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies
+20 30 Armor
Bonus: Another +15.0% 35.0% Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies if requirements met:
170 Dexterity (Necromancer)
170 210 Intelligence (Rogue)
Necromancer,
+45.0% 70.0% Earthquake Damage
+10.0% 20.0% Physical Damage
Bonus: Another +45.0% 70.0% Earthquake Damage if requirements met:
160 190 Willpower
+10.0% 20.0% Damage to Burning Enemies
Bonus: Another +10.0% 20.0% Damage to Burning Enemies if requirements met:
180 230 Willpower
+20 Armor 2% Maximum Poison Resistance
160 190 Willpower
4.0%
+2% Maximum Life Cold Resistance
170 210 Intelligence (Rogue)
160 190 Willpower (Barbarian)
+10.0% 20.0% Fire Damage
+15.0% 30.0% Critical Strike Damage
Bonus: Another +10.0% 20.0% Fire Damage if requirements met:
220 700 Intelligence, 170 190 Dexterity
+16.0% 24.0% Damage to Elites Close Enemies
Bonus: Another +16.0% 24.0% Damage to Elites Close Enemies if requirements met:
170 210 Intelligence
+10.0% 20.0% Non-Physical Damage
Bonus: Another +10.0% 20.0% Non-Physical Damage if requirements met:
160 190 Intelligence
+4.0% 6.0% Healing Received
170 210 Willpower (Barbarian)
170 210 Dexterity (Barbarian)
+17.0% Crackling Energy Damage
+10.0% 2.0% Critical Strike Chance
+20.0% Lightning Damage
Bonus: Another +17.0% Crackling Energy Damage 2.0% Critical Strike Chance if requirements met:
180 230 Dexterity
+15.0% 30.0% Conjuration Damage
Bonus: Another +15.0% 30.0% Conjuration Damage if requirements met:
170 210 Dexterity
180 230 Willpower
REMOVED Corrective
+20 30 Armor
170 210 Dexterity
+10.0% 20.0% Damage to Bleeding Enemies
+16.0% 20.0% Damage to Elites while Berserking
Bonus: Another +10.0% 20.0% Damage to Bleeding Enemies if requirements met:
170 210 Dexterity
+15.0% 35.0% Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies
Bonus: Another +15.0% 35.0% Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies if requirements met:
170 210 Dexterity
+10.0% 20.0% Cold Damage
Bonus: Another +10.0% 20.0% Cold Damage if requirements met:
170 210 Dexterity
+35.0% Ultimate Damage
+20.0% Non-Physical Damage
Bonus: Another +35.0% Ultimate Damage 2.5% Attack Speed if requirements met:
180 230 Strength
Rogue, Spiritborn Rogue
4.0% 6.0% Damage Reduction from Enemies Affected by Trap Skills
Bonus: Another 4.0% 6.0% Damage Reduction from Enemies Affected by Trap Skills if requirements met:
170 210 Strength
+10.0% Summon
8.0% Damage Reduction for Your Minions
Bonus: Another +10.0% Summon 8.0% Damage Reduction for Your Minions if requirements met:
170 210 Dexterity
+30 Armor
+20 Armor
Bonus: Another +25.0% Damage to Injured Enemies 30 Armor if requirements met:
170 210 Dexterity
180 230 Willpower
+15.0% Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies
+8.0% Crowd Control Duration
4.0% Maximum Life
+1.5 Thorns
Bonus: Another +15.0% Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies 4.0% Maximum Life if requirements met:
160 190 Intelligence
+10.0% 35.0% Ultimate Damage
Bonus: Another +10.0% 35.0% Ultimate Damage if requirements met:
170 210 Strength
+15.0% Critical Strike 40.0% Damage
+15.0% to Distant Enemies
+35.0% Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies
Bonus: Another +15.0% Critical Strike 40.0% Damage to Distant Enemies if requirements met:
220 700 Willpower, 170 190 Intelligence
+10.0% 25.0% Vulnerable Damage
Bonus: Another +10.0% 25.0% Vulnerable Damage if requirements met:
180 230 Dexterity
+20 30 Armor
160 190 Dexterity (Barbarian, Druid)
160 190 Strength (Rogue) (Rogue, Spiritborn)
Barbarian, Druid, Rogue Rogue, Spiritborn
+10.0% Physical 70.0% Overpower Damage
Bonus: Another +10.0% Physical 70.0% Overpower Damage if requirements met:
170 210 Willpower
+15.0% Critical Strike 45.0% Crackling Energy Damage
Bonus: Another +15.0% Critical Strike 45.0% Crackling Energy Damage if requirements met:
180 230 Willpower
+10.0% Nature Magic 20.0% Damage
Bonus: Another +10.0% Nature Magic 20.0% Damage if requirements met:
180 230 Dexterity
180 230 Intelligence
+15.0% 35.0% Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies
Bonus: Another +15.0% 35.0% Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies if requirements met:
180 230 Intelligence
Rogue, Spiritborn Rogue
+14.0% 28.0% Core Damage
+35.0% 5.0% Basic Damage Attack Speed
Bonus: Another +14.0% 28.0% Core Damage if requirements met:
160 190 Intelligence, 160 185 Strength
4.0% 6.0% Damage Reduction from Shadow Damage Over Time-Affected Enemies
Bonus: Another 4.0% 6.0% Damage Reduction from Shadow Damage Over Time-Affected Enemies if requirements met:
170 210 Dexterity
+15.0% 20.0% Earth Critical Strike Damage
Bonus: Another +15.0% 20.0% Earth Critical Strike Damage if requirements met:
160 190 Intelligence
+10.0% Vulnerable 30.0% Critical Strike Damage
Bonus: Another +10.0% Vulnerable 30.0% Critical Strike Damage if requirements met:
160 190 Willpower
5.0% 6.0% Damage Reduction from Vulnerable Enemies
Bonus: Another 5.0% 6.0% Damage Reduction from Vulnerable Enemies if requirements met:
160 190 Willpower
+10.0% 20.0% Non-Physical Damage
Bonus: Another +10.0% 20.0% Non-Physical Damage if requirements met:
170 210 Dexterity
+10.0% 20.0% Non-Physical Damage
Bonus: Another +10.0% 20.0% Non-Physical Damage if requirements met:
180 230 Dexterity
+10.0% 20.0% Non-Physical Damage
Bonus: Another +10.0% 20.0% Non-Physical Damage if requirements met:
200 630 Intelligence (Sorcerer)
230 Intelligence (Spiritborn)
+10.0% 20.0% Damage to Enemies Affected by Trap Skills
Bonus: Another +10.0% 20.0% Damage to Enemies Affected by Trap Skills if requirements met:
180 230 Intelligence
+10.0% 20.0% Damage while Berserking
+15.0% Berserking Duration 2.0% Critical Strike Chance
Bonus: Another +10.0% 20.0% Damage while Berserking if requirements met:
220 700 Strength, 170 190 Willpower
+15.0% 30.0% Critical Strike Damage
Bonus: Another +15.0% 30.0% Critical Strike Damage if requirements met:
170 210 Strength
+2.0% Bone Critical Strike Chance
+4.0% Potion 3.0% Healing Received
Bonus: Another +2.0% Bone Critical Strike Chance if requirements met:
160 190 Dexterity, 160 185 Willpower
+10.0% 25.0% Vulnerable Damage
Bonus: Another +10.0% 25.0% Vulnerable Damage if requirements met:
160 190 Willpower
170 210 Willpower
+35.0% 28.0% Core Damage
Bonus: Another +35.0% 28.0% Core Damage if requirements met:
180 230 Intelligence
+10.0% 25.0% Vulnerable Damage
+25.0% Damage to Injured Enemies 5.0% Lucky Hit Chance
Bonus: Another +10.0% 25.0% Vulnerable Damage if requirements met:
220 700 Dexterity, 170 190 Intelligence
+15.0% 30.0% Critical Strike Damage
Bonus: Another +15.0% 30.0% Critical Strike Damage if requirements met:
160 190 Dexterity
+4.0% 20.0% Damage while Barriered You Have a Barrier
Bonus: Another +4.0% 20.0% Damage while Barriered You Have a Barrier if requirements met:
230 Dexterity 210 Strength
+10.0% 20.0% Werewolf Damage
Bonus: Another +10.0% 20.0% Werewolf Damage if requirements met:
180 230 Dexterity
220 700 Willpower, 170 190 Dexterity
2.5% 3.0% Companion Cooldown Reduction
+20 30 Armor
Bonus: Another 2.5% 3.0% Companion Cooldown Reduction if requirements met:
180 230 Intelligence
+10.0% 30.0% Critical Strike Damage while Berserking
Bonus: Another +10.0% 30.0% Critical Strike Damage while Berserking if requirements met:
180 230 Dexterity
+14.0% 28.0% Core Damage
Bonus: Another +14.0% 28.0% Core Damage if requirements met:
180 230 Intelligence
+20 Armor 2% Maximum Fire Resistance
160 190 Dexterity
170 210 Willpower
+10.0% 20.0% Fire Damage
Bonus: Another +10.0% 20.0% Fire Damage if requirements met:
170 210 Willpower
+10.0% Fire Damage
+2.5% Attack Speed
+20.0% Damage
Bonus: Another +10.0% Fire Damage 2.5% Attack Speed if requirements met:
180 230 Strength
+10.0% 25.0% Vulnerable Damage
Bonus: Another +10.0% 25.0% Vulnerable Damage if requirements met:
170 210 Willpower
8.0% 12.0% Impairment Reduction
6.5% Damage Taken Over Time Reduction 2.0% Dodge Chance
Bonus: Another 8.0% 12.0% Impairment Reduction if requirements met:
160 190 Willpower, 160 185 Dexterity (Sorcerer)
170 210 Strength (Rogue)
160 190 Dexterity (Barbarian, Druid, Sorcerer)
160 190 Dexterity
+16.0% 20.0% Marksman Damage to Elites
Bonus: Another +16.0% 20.0% Marksman Damage to Elites if requirements met:
180 230 Intelligence
+5.0% Lucky Hit Chance 30.0% Companion Damage
Bonus: Another +5.0% Lucky Hit Chance 30.0% Companion Damage if requirements met:
180 230 Intelligence
+25.0% 50.0% Golems Damage
Bonus: Another +25.0% 50.0% Golems Damage if requirements met:
180 230 Willpower
6.0% 9.0% Damage Reduction from Chilled Enemies
Bonus: Another 6.0% 9.0% Damage Reduction from Chilled Enemies if requirements met:
170 210 Dexterity
+15.0% 25.0% Vulnerable Damage to Chilled Enemies
Bonus: Another +15.0% 25.0% Vulnerable Damage to Chilled Enemies if requirements met:
160 190 Willpower
+10.0% 20.0% Damage
Bonus: Another +10.0% 20.0% Damage if requirements met:
160 190 Strength
+10.0% 20.0% Lightning Damage
Bonus: Another +10.0% 20.0% Lightning Damage if requirements met:
180 230 Dexterity
Giant Killer
+16.0% Damage to Elites Skulker
3.0% Subterfuge Cooldown Reduction
Bonus: Another +16.0% Damage to Elites 3.0% Subterfuge Cooldown Reduction if requirements met:
180 230 Intelligence
+20 Armor 2% Maximum Shadow Resistance
170 210 Dexterity
+10.0% 20.0% Damage to Shadow Damage Over Time-Affected Enemies
Bonus: Another +10.0% 20.0% Damage to Shadow Damage Over Time-Affected Enemies if requirements met:
170 210 Dexterity
+16.0% 30.0% Damage to Elites
Bonus: Another +16.0% 30.0% Damage to Elites if requirements met:
160 190 Dexterity
4.0% 6.0% Damage Reduction from Bleeding Enemies
+4.0% 6.0% Healing Received
Bonus: Another 4.0% 6.0% Damage Reduction from Bleeding Enemies if requirements met:
180 230 Willpower
+10.0% 20.0% Damage while in Werebear Form
Bonus: Another +10.0% 20.0% Damage while in Werebear Form if requirements met:
180 230 Intelligence
+15.0% Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies 2.5% Attack Speed
+10.0% Lightning Poison Resistance
Bonus: Another +15.0% Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies 2.5% Attack Speed if requirements met:
215 760 Dexterity
5.0% 6.0% Damage Reduction from Vulnerable Enemies
Bonus: Another 5.0% 6.0% Damage Reduction from Vulnerable Enemies if requirements met:
180 230 Dexterity
4.0% 6.0% Damage Reduction while Fortified
Bonus: Another 4.0% 6.0% Damage Reduction while Fortified if requirements met:
180 230 Willpower
+10.0% 20.0% Damage
Bonus: Another +10.0% 20.0% Damage if requirements met:
180 230 Intelligence
+10.0% 30.0% Damage while Fortified
Bonus: Another +10.0% 30.0% Damage while Fortified if requirements met:
180 230 Dexterity
+14.0% 28.0% Core Damage
Bonus: Another +14.0% 28.0% Core Damage if requirements met:
180 230 Dexterity
+20 Armor
+30 Armor
Bonus: Another +20 Armor 4.0% Maximum Life if requirements met:
180 230 Intelligence
Rogue Rogue, Spiritborn
+15.0% 30.0% Critical Strike Damage with One-Handed Weapons
Bonus: Another +15.0% 30.0% Critical Strike Damage with One-Handed Weapons if requirements met:
180 230 Dexterity
4.0% 6.0% Damage Reduction from Vulnerable Enemies
+4.0% 6.0% Healing Received
Bonus: Another 4.0% 6.0% Damage Reduction from Vulnerable Enemies if requirements met:
170 210 Intelligence
170 210 Willpower
+16.0% Damage to Elites
+14.0% 2 Fury On Kill
+20.0% Movement Speed for 4 Seconds After Killing an Elite
Bonus: Another +16.0% Damage to Elites 2 Fury On Kill if requirements met:
170 210 Dexterity (Barbarian)
215 Dexterity (Spiritborn)
Barbarian, Spiritborn
Barbarian
+20 30 Armor
220 700 Dexterity, 170 190 Strength
+10.0% 20.0% Damage
Bonus: Another +10.0% 20.0% Damage if requirements met:
170 210 Intelligence
+15.0% 20.0% Lightning Damage to Stunned Enemies
Bonus: Another +15.0% 20.0% Lightning Damage to Stunned Enemies if requirements met:
180 230 Dexterity
+15.0% Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies 2% Maximum Fire Resistance
170 210 Intelligence
+25.0% 50.0% Skeletal Mages Damage
Bonus: Another +25.0% 50.0% Skeletal Mages Damage if requirements met:
220 700 Intelligence, 170 190 Willpower
+25.0% 50.0% Golems Damage
Bonus: Another +25.0% 50.0% Golems Damage if requirements met:
220 700 Intelligence, 170 190 Willpower
+25.0% 50.0% Skeletal Warriors Damage
Bonus: Another +25.0% 50.0% Skeletal Warriors Damage if requirements met:
220 700 Intelligence, 170 190 Dexterity
+10.0% 30.0% Damage while Fortified
+12.5% 25.0% Damage while Healthy
Bonus: Another +10.0% 30.0% Damage while Fortified if requirements met:
170 210 Willpower
+10.0% 20.0% Blood Damage for 4 Seconds After Picking Up a Blood Orb
+12.5%
+25.0% Damage while Healthy
Bonus: Another +10.0% 20.0% Blood Damage for 4 Seconds After Picking Up a Blood Orb if requirements met:
220 700 Intelligence, 170 190 Willpower
+16.0% Damage to Elites 4 Maximum Fury
Bonus: Another +16.0% Damage to Elites 4 Maximum Fury if requirements met:
160 190 Willpower
+10.0% 20.0% Non-Physical Damage
Bonus: Another +10.0% 20.0% Non-Physical Damage if requirements met:
170 210 Willpower
5.0% 6.0% Damage Reduction from Burning Enemies
Bonus: Another 5.0% 6.0% Damage Reduction from Burning Enemies if requirements met:
220 700 Intelligence, 170 190 Willpower
6.0% 9.0% Damage Reduction from Chilled Enemies
Bonus: Another 6.0% 9.0% Damage Reduction from Chilled Enemies if requirements met:
180 230 Dexterity
+10.0% 20.0% Damage to Burning Enemies
+16.0% 30.0% Critical Strike Damage to Elites
Bonus: Another +10.0% 20.0% Damage to Burning Enemies if requirements met:
180 230 Willpower
+10.0% 20.0% Damage
Bonus: Another +10.0% 20.0% Damage if requirements met:
170 210 Willpower (Necromancer)
170 Intelligence (Rogue)
Necromancer, Rogue
Necromancer
+10.0% 30.0% Physical Damage Over Time
+10.0% Physical 25.0% Vulnerable Damage
Bonus: Another +10.0% 30.0% Physical Damage Over Time if requirements met:
230 890 Strength
+20 Armor 2% Maximum Lightning Resistance
160 190 Dexterity
+10.0% 25.0% Vulnerable Damage
Bonus: Another +10.0% 25.0% Vulnerable Damage if requirements met:
170 210 Willpower
6.0%
+2% Maximum Life Lightning Resistance
160 190 Willpower (Sorcerer)
160 190 Intelligence (Druid)
+10.0% 30.0% Shadow Damage Over Time
+10.0% Shadow Damage
4.0% Resource Cost Reduction
Bonus: Another +10.0% 30.0% Shadow Damage Over Time if requirements met:
230 890 Intelligence
+10.0% 20.0% Shadow Damage
Bonus: Another +10.0% 20.0% Shadow Damage if requirements met:
180 230 Willpower
+10.0% 20.0% Summon Damage
Bonus: Another +10.0% 20.0% Summon Damage if requirements met:
170 210 Willpower
+16.0% 30.0% Damage to Elites
Bonus: Another +16.0% 30.0% Damage to Elites if requirements met:
160 190 Intelligence
4.0% 2.0% Dodge Chance
+0 Life On Hit 30 Armor
Bonus: Another 4.0% 2.0% Dodge Chance if requirements met:
220 700 Dexterity, 170 185 Intelligence
+25.0% 50.0% Golems Damage
Bonus: Another +25.0% 50.0% Golems Damage if requirements met:
180 230 Dexterity
+8 Maximum Spirit
4.0% Resource Generation
Bonus: Another +8 Maximum Spirit 4.0% Resource Generation if requirements met:
180 230 Intelligence
+4.0% 6.0% Healing Received
+10 Dexterity 10.0% Fire Resistance
Bonus: Another +4.0% 6.0% Healing Received if requirements met:
230 890 Dexterity
+4.0% 2.0% Dodge Chance
Bonus: Another +4.0% 2.0% Dodge Chance if requirements met:
220 700 Dexterity, 170 185 Intelligence
+10.0% 20.0% Nature Magic Damage
Bonus: Another +10.0% 20.0% Nature Magic Damage if requirements met:
180 230 Intelligence
4.0% 6.0% Damage Reduction from Poisoned Enemies
+4.0% 6.0% Healing Received
Bonus: Another 4.0% 6.0% Damage Reduction from Poisoned Enemies if requirements met:
170 210 Intelligence
+10.0% 20.0% Damage
180 230 Dexterity (Druid)
230 (Barbarian, Druid)
890 Dexterity (Rogue)
Barbarian, Druid, Rogue
+
4.0% Dodge Chance
+15.0% Critical Strike Damage Resource Generation
+8 Maximum Resource
Bonus: Another + 4.0% Dodge Chance Resource Generation if requirements met:
220 190 Strength, 170 185 Intelligence
+15.0% 35.0% Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies
+15.0% 30.0% Critical Strike Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies
Bonus: Another +15.0% 35.0% Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies if requirements met:
160 190 Intelligence
+10.0% 25.0% Vulnerable Damage
5.0% 6.0% Damage Reduction from Vulnerable Enemies
Bonus: Another +10.0% 25.0% Vulnerable Damage if requirements met:
170 210 Dexterity
+16.0% 30.0% Damage to Elites
Bonus: Another +16.0% 30.0% Damage to Elites if requirements met:
160 190 Strength
5.0% 6.0% Damage Reduction from Burning Enemies
+20 30 Armor
Bonus: Another 5.0% 6.0% Damage Reduction from Burning Enemies if requirements met:
200 630 Intelligence
+10.0% 20.0% Summon Damage
Bonus: Another +10.0% 20.0% Summon Damage if requirements met:
180 230 Willpower
+15.0% 35.0% Damage to Stunned Enemies
+8 Maximum Mana
4.0% Resource Cost Reduction
Bonus: Another +15.0% 35.0% Damage to Stunned Enemies if requirements met:
215 760 Intelligence
+0.46 Life per 5 Seconds 30 Armor
Bonus: Another +0.46 Life per 5 Seconds 30 Armor if requirements met:
220 190 Strength, 170 185 Intelligence
+15.0% Critical Strike 20.0% Damage
Bonus: Another +15.0% Critical Strike 20.0% Damage if requirements met:
215 Dexterity 210 Intelligence
+7.0% 3.5% Movement Speed
Bonus: Another +7.0% 3.5% Movement Speed if requirements met:
220 700 Dexterity, 170 185 Strength
+10.0% 30 Armor
+25.0% Vulnerable Damage
+20 Armor
Bonus: Another +10.0% Vulnerable Damage 30 Armor if requirements met:
220 700 Strength, 170 190 Willpower
+20 Armor 2% Maximum Poison Resistance
170 210 Willpower (Barbarian, Necromancer)
170 Intelligence (Druid)
Barbarian, Druid, Necromancer
4.0%
+2% Maximum Life Poison Resistance
170 210 Dexterity (Druid)
160 190 Strength (Rogue) (Rogue, Spiritborn)
Druid, Rogue Rogue, Spiritborn
+15.0% Damage to Chilled Enemies
+10.0% 20.0% Non-Physical Damage
+5.0% Lucky Hit Chance
Bonus: Another +15.0% 20.0% Non-Physical Damage to Chilled Enemies if requirements met:
170 210 Willpower
+15.0% 40.0% Imbued Damage
Bonus: Another +15.0% 40.0% Imbued Damage if requirements met:
180 230 Strength
+12.5% Damage while Healthy
+45.0% 6.0% Healing Received
+70.0% Overpower Damage
Bonus: Another +12.5% Damage while Healthy 6.0% Healing Received if requirements met:
180 230 Willpower
+20 Armor 35.0% Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies
Bonus: Another +20 Armor 35.0% Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies if requirements met:
160 190 Dexterity
+10.0% Physical Damage
+3.0% Resistance to All Elements
Bonus: Another +10.0% Physical Damage 5% Block Chance if requirements met:
160 190 Strength
+4.0% 6.0% Barrier Generation
+15.0% 30.0% Critical Strike Damage
Bonus: Another +4.0% 6.0% Barrier Generation if requirements met:
200 630 Dexterity
+10.0% 20.0% Damage
Bonus: Another +10.0% 20.0% Damage if requirements met:
160 190 Intelligence (Druid, Rogue, Spiritborn)
160 190 Willpower (Necromancer)
+10.0% 20.0% Damage Over Time
Bonus: Another +10.0% 20.0% Damage Over Time if requirements met:
230 Dexterity 210 Strength
+10.0% Physical 20.0% Damage
Bonus: Another +10.0% Physical 20.0% Damage if requirements met:
160 190 Strength
+10.0% Summon Damage
+20.0% Summon Damage
Bonus: Another +10.0% Summon Damage 5.0% Minion Attack Speed if requirements met:
230 890 Intelligence
+35.0% Gorilla 20.0% Damage
+16.0% Damage to Elites 10 Dexterity
Bonus: Another +35.0% Gorilla 20.0% Damage if requirements met:
230 Dexterity 210 Strength
+15.0% Damage to Distant Enemies
6.0%
9.0% Damage Reduction from Distant Enemies
+40.0% Damage to Distant Enemies
Bonus: Another +15.0% 9.0% Damage to Reduction from Distant Enemies if requirements met:
220 700 Dexterity, 170 190 Intelligence
+35.0% Eagle Damage
+15.0% 30.0% Critical Strike Damage
+10 Dexterity
Bonus: Another +35.0% Eagle 30.0% Critical Strike Damage if requirements met:
220 Dexterity, 170 Strength 230 Intelligence
+10.0% Physical 20.0% Damage
Bonus: Another +10.0% Physical 20.0% Damage if requirements met:
160 190 Dexterity
+10.0% 20.0% Non-Physical Damage
2.5% 3.0% Imbuement Cooldown Reduction
Bonus: Another +10.0% 20.0% Non-Physical Damage if requirements met:
230 890 Dexterity
+16.0% 30.0% Damage to Elites
Bonus: Another +16.0% 30.0% Damage to Elites if requirements met:
180 230 Dexterity
180 230 Intelligence
+
4.0% Potion Healing
+25 Maximum Life
+100 Life per 5 Seconds
Bonus: Another + 4.0% Potion Healing Maximum Life if requirements met:
180 230 Willpower (Barbarian, Necromancer, Sorcerer)
180 230 Strength (Rogue)
180 230 Intelligence (Druid, Rogue)
160 190 Willpower
160 190 Dexterity
+45.0% 70.0% Overpower Damage
Bonus: Another +45.0% 70.0% Overpower Damage if requirements met:
170 210 Willpower
+10.0% 20.0% Damage
Bonus: Another +10.0% 20.0% Damage if requirements met:
160 190 Willpower
+8 Maximum Mana
3.0% Conjuration Cooldown Reduction
Bonus: Another +8 Maximum Mana 3.0% Conjuration Cooldown Reduction if requirements met:
160 190 Willpower
170 210 Dexterity (Necromancer, Sorcerer)
170 210 Strength (Rogue, Spiritborn)
+20 30 Armor
170 210 Willpower
180 230 Dexterity
+4.0% Potion Healing
+6.0% Healing Received
Bonus: Another + 4.0% Potion Healing Maximum Life if requirements met:
170 210 Willpower (Barbarian, Necromancer, Sorcerer)
170 210 Intelligence (Rogue)
Barbarian, Necromancer, (Druid, Rogue, Sorcerer Spiritborn)
All Classes
+10.0% 20.0% Damage to Bleeding Enemies
Bonus: Another +10.0% 20.0% Damage to Bleeding Enemies if requirements met:
180 230 Dexterity
+15.0% 30.0% Critical Strike Damage
Bonus: Another +15.0% 30.0% Critical Strike Damage if requirements met:
170 210 Intelligence
+10.0% 20.0% Non-Physical Damage
+16.0% Damage to Elites 2.5% Attack Speed
Bonus: Another +10.0% 20.0% Non-Physical Damage if requirements met:
160 190 Willpower
Sorcerer (Sorcerer)
230 Intelligence (Spiritborn)
Sorcerer, Spiritborn
+20 30 Armor
215 760 Intelligence (Sorcerer)
215 760 Dexterity (Rogue)
+10.0% 25.0% Damage to Healthy Enemies
Bonus: Another +10.0% 25.0% Damage to Healthy Enemies if requirements met:
180 230 Dexterity
+4.0% Barrier Generation
+10 Dexterity 5.0% Lucky Hit Chance
+10.0% Lightning Resistance
Bonus: Another +4.0% Barrier Generation 5.0% Lucky Hit Chance if requirements met:
200 630 Dexterity
4.0%
+2% Maximum Life Shadow Resistance
160 190 Willpower (Necromancer)
160 190 Intelligence (Rogue)
+10.0% 20.0% Bone Damage
Bonus: Another +10.0% 20.0% Bone Damage if requirements met:
180 230 Dexterity
+10.0% 20.0% Shapeshifting Damage
Bonus: Another +10.0% 20.0% Shapeshifting Damage if requirements met:
180 230 Dexterity
+20 30 Armor
220 700 Intelligence, 170 190 Dexterity
+10.0% 20.0% Damage to Poisoned Enemies
Bonus: Another +10.0% 20.0% Damage to Poisoned Enemies if requirements met:
180 230 Dexterity
+10.0% 20.0% Damage
Bonus: Another +10.0% 20.0% Damage if requirements met:
170 210 Intelligence
+10.0% 20.0% Damage
Bonus: Another +10.0% 20.0% Damage if requirements met:
215 Dexterity 210 Intelligence
Skulker
2.5% Subterfuge Cooldown Reduction Assassin
+25.0% Damage to Healthy Enemies
Bonus: Another 2.5% Subterfuge Cooldown Reduction +25.0% Damage to Healthy Enemies if requirements met:
170 210 Strength
+20 30 Armor
+
4.0% Potion Healing Maximum Life
Bonus: Another +20 30 Armor if requirements met:
170 210 Strength (Rogue)
220 (Rogue, Spiritborn)
700 Strength, 170 190 Willpower (Barbarian)
220 700 Willpower, 170 190 Intelligence (Druid)
Barbarian, Druid, Rogue Rogue, Spiritborn
5.0% 6.0% Damage Reduction from Burning Enemies
+4.0% 6.0% Healing Received
Bonus: Another 5.0% 6.0% Damage Reduction from Burning Enemies if requirements met:
160 190 Dexterity
+20 Armor
4.0% Maximum Life
160 190 Intelligence
Druid, Rogue, Spiritborn Rogue
+14.0% 28.0% Core Damage
+35.0% 5.0% Basic Damage Attack Speed
Bonus: Another +14.0% 28.0% Core Damage if requirements met:
220 700 Willpower, 170 190 Intelligence
+15.0% Bone 30.0% Critical Strike Damage
Bonus: Another +15.0% Bone 30.0% Critical Strike Damage if requirements met:
160 190 Willpower
180 230 Intelligence
2.5% 3.0% Trap Cooldown Reduction
Bonus: Another 2.5% 3.0% Trap Cooldown Reduction if requirements met:
170 210 Intelligence
+10.0% 30.0% Dust Devil Damage
Bonus: Another +10.0% 30.0% Dust Devil Damage if requirements met:
170 210 Dexterity
+15.0% Critical Strike Damage 5.0% Corpse Attack Speed
160 190 Dexterity
+15.0% 1.5 Thorns
160 190 Strength
+10.0% 20.0% Storm Damage
Bonus: Another +10.0% 20.0% Storm Damage if requirements met:
170 210 Dexterity
+16.0% 30.0% Damage to Elites
Bonus: Another +16.0% 30.0% Damage to Elites if requirements met:
170 210 Willpower
6.5% 5.0% Damage Taken Over Time Reduction
Bonus: Another 6.5% 5.0% Damage Taken Over Time Reduction if requirements met:
220 700 Intelligence, 170 190 Willpower (Sorcerer)
170 210 Willpower (Necromancer, Sorcerer)
160 190 Intelligence (Druid, Rogue)
+15.0% Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies 5.0% Lucky Hit Chance
Bonus: Another +15.0% Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies 5.0% Lucky Hit Chance if requirements met:
200 630 Willpower
+10.0% 20.0% Cutthroat Damage
Bonus: Another +10.0% 20.0% Cutthroat Damage if requirements met:
170 210 Strength
+15.0% 30.0% Conjuration Damage
180 230 Dexterity
+16.0% 30.0% Damage to Elites
Bonus: Another +16.0% 30.0% Damage to Elites if requirements met:
170 210 Willpower
+16.0% 30.0% Damage to Elites
Bonus: Another +16.0% 30.0% Damage to Elites if requirements met:
180 230 Dexterity
+15.0% 2.0% Critical Strike Damage
+10.0% Chance
+25.0% Vulnerable Damage
Bonus: Another +15.0% 2.0% Critical Strike Damage Chance if requirements met:
220 700 Willpower, 170 190 Dexterity
+20 30 Armor
160 190 Strength (Spiritborn)
200 630 Strength (Barbarian)
200 630 Willpower (Druid)
160 190 Willpower (Barbarian)
+10.0%
4.0% Maximum Life
+30.0% Damage while Fortified
Bonus: Another 4.0% Maximum Life
Bonus: Another +10.0% Damage while Fortified if requirements met:
220 700 Intelligence, 170 190 Willpower
+3.0% Resistance to All Elements
+10.0% 25.0% Vulnerable Damage
+10 Dexterity
Bonus: Another +3.0% Resistance to All Elements 25.0% Vulnerable Damage if requirements met:
170 210 Strength
+20 30 Armor
Bonus: Another +20 30 Armor if requirements met:
170 210 Willpower
(Sorcerer)
210 Intelligence (Rogue)
Rogue, Sorcerer
+15.0% Bristles
+1.5 Thorns
+10.0% Damage to Poisoned Enemies 10 Dexterity
Bonus: Another +15.0% 1.5 Thorns if requirements met:
230 Dexterity 210 Intelligence
+10.0% Poison 3.0% Resistance to All Elements
170 210 Strength
+15.0% 40.0% Trap Damage
+10.0% Damage to Enemies Affected by Trap Skills 2.0% Critical Strike Chance
Bonus: Another +15.0% 40.0% Trap Damage if requirements met:
220 700 Dexterity, 170 190 Intelligence
4.0% 6.0% Damage Reduction from Vulnerable Enemies
+20 30 Armor
Bonus: Another 4.0% 6.0% Damage Reduction from Vulnerable Enemies if requirements met:
160 190 Intelligence, 160 185 Strength
+2.0% 3.0% Total Armor while in Werebear Form
Bonus: Another +2.0% 3.0% Total Armor while in Werebear Form if requirements met:
220 700 Willpower, 170 190 Intelligence
+5.0% 10.0% Blood Orb Healing
Bonus: Another +5.0% 10.0% Blood Orb Healing if requirements met:
160 190 Willpower
+35.0% Centipede Damage
+10.0% Vulnerable Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies
+10 Dexterity
Bonus: Another +35.0% Centipede Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies if requirements met:
220 Dexterity, 170 Intelligence 210 Strength
220 190 Strength, 170 185 Intelligence
5.0% 7.0% Damage Reduction while Healthy
+4.0% 6.0% Healing Received
Bonus: Another 5.0% 7.0% Damage Reduction while Healthy if requirements met:
160 190 Dexterity
+10.0% 25.0% Vulnerable Damage
Bonus: Another +10.0% 25.0% Vulnerable Damage if requirements met:
160 190 Willpower
+10.0% 20.0% Damage with One-Handed Weapons
Bonus: Another +10.0% 20.0% Damage with One-Handed Weapons if requirements met:
180 230 Willpower
220 700 Willpower, 170 190 Dexterity
+4.0% 6.0% Healing Received
180 230 Dexterity
+10.0% 20.0% Damage while Berserking
Bonus: Another +10.0% 20.0% Damage while Berserking if requirements met:
170 210 Willpower
+12.5% 25.0% Damage while Healthy
+20 30 Armor
Bonus: Another +12.5% 25.0% Damage while Healthy if requirements met:
170 210 Dexterity
5.3% 8.0% Damage Reduction while Moving
Bonus: Another 5.3% 8.0% Damage Reduction while Moving if requirements met:
200 630 Dexterity
Paragon Grants +25.0% bonus to all Rare nodes within range gain +15.0% bonus to their Non-physical damage and damage reduction modifiers. range.
Increase Mastery skills Skill damage by 0.0%\.
Increase Traps skills Trap Skill damage by 0.0%\.
You deal 0.0%\ increased Increase damage to Injured enemies. by 0.0%\.
You deal 0.0%\ increased Increase damage to Healthy enemies. by 0.0%\.
Paragon Grants +25.0% bonus to all Rare nodes within range gain +11.0% bonus to their Physical damage and damage reduction modifiers. range.
Brawling Skills deal 18% 25%\ increased damage.
Increase Brawling skill Skill damage by 0.0%\.
Grants +30.0% 20.0% bonus to all Normal nodes within range.
You deal 8% 10%\ increased damage while wielding One-Handed weapons. to Elites.
Increase Physical damage to Vulnerable targets by 0.0%\.
Increase Critical Strike Damage damage by 0.0%\.
Increase Conjuration skills Skill damage by 0.0%\.
Increase damage to Stunned targets by 0.0%\.
Increase Minion damage by 0.0%\.
Increase Shadow Desecrated Ground damage by 0.0%\.
Increase damage to Vulnerable targets by 0.0%\.
Every 20 15 seconds, your next attack will Overpower.
Paragon Grants +25.0% bonus to all Rare nodes within range gain +15.0% bonus to their Lightning damage and damage reduction modifiers. range.
Paragon Grants +25.0% bonus to all Rare nodes within range gain +15.0% bonus to their Non-physical damage and damage reduction modifiers. range.
Grants +30.0% 20.0% bonus to all Normal nodes within range.
You deal 0.0%\ increased Increase damage to Injured enemies. by 0.0%\.
Increase Stun Grenade skills damage by 0.0%\.
You deal 0.0%\ increased Increase damage to Healthy enemies. by 0.0%\.
Required (purchased in range): +25 Dexterity
You deal 0.0%\ increased Increase Lightning damage to distant enemies. by 0.0%\.
Increase Minion damage by 0.0%\.
Grants +30.0% 20.0% bonus to all Normal nodes within range.
For every 5 Strength purchased within range, you deal +2.0% increased Damage with your Jaguar skills. Skills.
Dealing damage with your Jaguar skills Skills increases your Critical Strike Chance by 1%\ for 6 seconds, up to 10%\.
You deal increased gain up to 2,000 Thorns damage equal to 100%\ of based on your Dodge bonus.
Required (purchased in range): +25 Willpower (Barbarian, Necromancer, Sorcerer)
Casting an Incarnate skill Skill grants you 15%\ damage reduction Damage Reduction for 7 seconds.
Increase Conjuration skills Skill damage by 0.0%\.
For every 5 Dexterity purchased within range, you gain +2.0% Spirit Storm Feather potency.
Spawning a Spirit Storm Feather grants you 3%\ increased damage and 5% increased Movement Speed for 5 seconds, stacking up to 5 times.
Increase Minion damage by 0.0%\.
Dealing damage with your Gorilla, Jaguar, Eagle, or Centipede skills Skills increases all damage you deal by 4%\ for 10 seconds, stacking once per spirit. Spirit.
Increase Incarnate skills Skill damage by 0.0%\.
For every 5 Dexterity purchased within range, Skills that Swap swap to a different weapon deal +2.7% increased damage.
Increase damage to Elites by 0.0%\.
Increase damage while Healthy by 0.0%\.
Increase damage while Healthy by 0.0%\.
Paragon Grants +25.0% bonus to all Rare nodes within range gain +15.0% bonus to their Fire damage and damage reduction modifiers. range.
Increase Cold Fire damage by 0.0%\.
Required (purchased in range): +25 Willpower (Barbarian)
For every 5 Intelligence purchased within range, you gain +2.0% 0.40% increased Mystic Circle potency.
Increase Shadow damage by 0.0%\.
Increase Critical Strike Damage damage by 0.0%\.
Increase Traps skills Trap Skill damage by 0.0%\.
You deal 0.0%\ increased Increase damage to Close enemies. by 0.0%\.
For every 5 Dexterity purchased within range, you deal +2.0% increased Damage with Eagle skills. Skills.
Increase Earth skills Skill damage by 0.0%\.
You deal 0.0%\ increased Increase damage to Healthy enemies. by 0.0%\.
Increase Poison damage by 0.0%\.
Increase Poison damage by 0.0%\.
Increase damage while Healthy by 0.0%\.
You deal 0.0%\ increased Increase damage to Injured enemies. by 0.0%\.
Increase Minion damage by 0.0%\.
Paragon Grants +25.0% bonus to all Rare nodes within range gain +11.0% bonus to their Physical damage and damage reduction modifiers. range.
Lucky Hit: Damaging enemies with direct Fire damage has up to a 30% chance to reduce one of your active cooldowns Cooldowns by 0.5 seconds.
Increase Cold Fire damage by 0.0%\.
Increase your Companions damage Critical Strike Damage by 0.0%\.
Increase Physical damage Critical Strike Damage by 0.0%\.
