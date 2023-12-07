Diablo 4 Patch 1.2.3 Hotfix 2 Releases December 8 - Several Abattoir of Zir Changes

Blizzard

Hello all -



We want to thank everyone for the feedback you all have been providing over the last few days since the launch of Abattoir of Zir.



As we talked about at BlizzCon, we wanted to add additional end game features in Diablo IV and have players provide feedback for what could be possible permanent additions in the future as we continue growing the player experience in game.



We have some initial changes we want to provide to players in a hotfix tomorrow for the game that will address some feedback we have been seeing with Abattoir of Zir.



Glyph Experience Rewards



We are going to adjust glyph experience rewards starting from Tier 2 upward to be significantly more as you progress through higher tiers of Abattoir of Zir. This should help with feedback we’ve been seeing from players on the amount of time it would take to level up your Tears of Blood glyphs and also benefit other Glyphs you may want to level up as well.



Problematic Affixes



We are planning on disabling the Vampiric and Suppressor Affixes from Bloodseekers across the game. We understand the difficulty these were providing players while running through Abattoir of Zir.



Difficulty and Damage Reductions



We will be scaling the earlier Abattoir of Zir tiers to be a bit easier for players who are onboarding into this new end game feature. We have seen players note that the difficulty ramp is pretty excessive even on the first tier for those who were able to complete Level 100 Nightmare Dungeons before. These changes will allow for more opportunities for players to experience the earlier tiers and grow as they progress through them. Players can expect that Tier 10 and beyond will be at the same difficulty as they were before the hotfix.



Separately, we plan on reducing incoming damage by up to ~20% throughout all tiers of Abattoir of Zir.



Players can expect this hotfix sometime during the day tomorrow (December 8th Pacific Time).



We wanted to get some changes out for this new end game mode as quickly as possible and will be continuing to listen to feedback. We appreciate all the great feedback we have received and want to thank you all again for providing that on our forums, social media, Reddit and more.

