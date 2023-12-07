This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Diablo 4 Patch 1.2.3 Hotfix 1 - Abattoir of Zir Bug Fix, Another Hotfix Based on Community Feedback Tomorrow
Diablo IV
Posted
2 hours ago
by
silec
Blizzard has released a hotfix that addresses an unintended issue with some skills and the Abattoir of Zir progress bar. Another hotfix containing community feedback items will be deployed tomorrow!
Blizzard
HOTFIX 1 - December 7, 2023 - 1.2.3
Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue where a few skills had unintended interactions with the progression bar in Abattoir of Zir.
Global Community Development Director PezRadar said that he will share information on the community feedback items contained in tomorrow's hotfix soon.
1
Comment by
avatarofshadow
on 2023-12-07T18:34:52-06:00
you KNOW no one cares when *I'M* the first comment.
1
