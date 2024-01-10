Diablo 4 Needs A PTR - Here's Why

PTRs in Diablo 3 and D2R



PTRs are a very valuable tool for our development teams -- when you participate, share your feedback, and submit reports, we can squash more bugs and ensure that the patch we release is of the highest quality possible.





The Public Test Realm (PTR) is a special realm where we can test balance, bug fixes, and other enhancements we make in Diablo II: Resurrected. This test environment is available to all owners of the game, who can play a critical role in testing features and sharing their feedback to improve the overall experience for all players.



The focus of the first PTR will revolve around fixing database issues and making the online environment more robust and flexible under high-volume conditions. This test will be imperative, as it will assist us in stabilizing the gameplay experience ahead of the implementation of Ladder rank play.



How Diablo 4 Is Being Tested Right Now

How Diablo 4 Should Be Tested

Why There's Still No PTR in Diablo 4