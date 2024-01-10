Diablo 4 Needs A PTR - Here's Why

PTRs are a very valuable tool for our development teams -- when you participate, share your feedback, and submit reports, we can squash more bugs and ensure that the patch we release is of the highest quality possible.
The Public Test Realm (PTR) is a special realm where we can test balance, bug fixes, and other enhancements we make in Diablo II: Resurrected. This test environment is available to all owners of the game, who can play a critical role in testing features and sharing their feedback to improve the overall experience for all players.
The focus of the first PTR will revolve around fixing database issues and making the online environment more robust and flexible under high-volume conditions. This test will be imperative, as it will assist us in stabilizing the gameplay experience ahead of the implementation of Ladder rank play.
Do you plan on introducing test servers for upcoming game updates, as has been done with Diablo 3?
Chris Wilson: Generally, it's not planned to roll out future updates via test servers in advance. In Diablo 4, we try to work on new content through contact with the community and their feedback.
Rod Fergusson: A PTR (Public Test Realm) is interesting but also brings challenges in terms of development time, balance, and what is revealed. This is something we're very aware of, as we've tried it in other games. We've heard the feedback, but we're still looking for ways to optimize this feedback loop, and it might or might not be a part of that in the future.