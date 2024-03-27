This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Diablo 4 Leaderboard Legends Artist Spotlight - Micah Ulrich
Diablo IV
Posted
2 hr 7 min ago
by
Arktane
Blizzard has released a video spotlighting Micah Ulrich, the talented artist behind the incredible art to be awarded to the top players in the Leaderboard Legends competition.
Leaderboard Legends Artist Spotlight Video
The video showcases Ulrich as he talks about Diablo and its influence on his life and artistic career.
Growing up enamored with the dark and gritty world of Diablo 1 & 2 and the gorgeous, high-contrast art of Chis Metzen and Samwise Didier, Ulrich was entranced with the dark and macabre from a young age. As he honed his skills over decades, the style and composition of his works took great inspiration from Metzen and Didier, who influenced his unique style that can only be described as hauntingly beautiful. Ulrich now sells a large variety of art, which you can find on
his website
.
Image taken from
Micah Ulrich's website
.
If you wish to win an autographed art print by Micah Ulrich, the
Leaderboard Legends
event ends on April 2nd. Slay your way through the Gauntlet and earn the top place in any bracket of the Leaderboard to win your trophy piece - alongside some serious bragging rights.
Leaderboard Legends Diablo 4 Contest
art
diablo
diablo-4
diablo-iv
leaderboard-legends
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 0 Comments
Hide 0 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Next Post