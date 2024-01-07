This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Diablo 4 Carbot Animations - More Honks, More Laughs
Diablo IV
Posted
2 hr 41 min ago
by
Jezartroz
Carbot Animations
, the genuises behind classic Blizzard parody animations, never miss when it comes to their parodies - and they've got even more tales from Sanctuary than before!
After previously highlighting
several of their first Diablo 4 animations
, Carbot Animations returns to fray with even more shorts we feel in our souls. From unwanted Legendary items to itemization woes, Carbot captures the essence of absurdity perfectly with their witty humor and short videos - take a look below!
Carbot Animations Website Carbot Animations on YouTube
Diablo 4 Episode 7 - Legendary Leftovers
Diablo 4 Episode 8 - Crowd Control
Diablo 4 Episode 9 - Itemization
Diablo 4 Episode 10 - The Butcher
Diablo 4 Episode 11 - EVERY Side Quest
Diablo 4 Episode 12 - Every Legion Event All The Time
Which is your favorite Carbot short? Don't throw it in the salvage pile - let us know in the comments below!
1
Comment by
SilverDragon234
on 2024-01-07T15:03:33-06:00
Carbot never ceases to amaze us all.
Comment by
SemiNobleBerean
on 2024-01-07T15:12:31-06:00
They should finish Elden Ring ><
Comment by
TheGoldenElm
on 2024-01-07T15:56:23-06:00
Hilarious and oh so true.
