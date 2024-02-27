This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Diablo 4 Battle Pass & Tier Skips Purchasable With Microsoft Rewards
Diablo IV
Posted
4 hr 29 min ago
by
PopularTopular
Did you know that the Diablo 4 Premium Battle Pass, Accelerated Battle Pass, and Battle Pass Tier Skips can be purchased using Microsoft Rewards points? While this option has been available for some time, Blizzard has restated this offer in a
recent tweet
.
Top 5 Vampiric Powers Transmog Collection Site
These offers include 2 Battle Pass Tier Skips for 1,700 Microsoft Rewards points:
A Premium Battle Pass token for 9,000 points:
And an Accelerated Battle Pass token for 22,500 points:
While Diablo 4 Season of the Construct is well underway, players can save up their hard-earned Microsoft Rewards points to use on the upcoming Season 4 Battle Pass. While a rework of Itemization will be the focal point of Season 4, we expect to learn even more about Diablo 4's next Season during
this week's Campfire Chat
on Thursday, February 29th at 11 a.m. PST!
Gauntlet Will be Seasonal Only Season 3 Midseason Campfire Chat
Comment by
Vences
on 2024-02-27T18:06:35-06:00
Very late news. In Poland it is available from the beginning of Season 2.
1
