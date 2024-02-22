Season 3 Midseason Update Campfire Chat Announced for February 29

Blizzard

Our next Campfire Chat begins on February 29 at 11 a.m. PST and will give your first look at Trials and The Gauntlet, a weekly rotating fixed dungeon coming in Season of the Construct.

Join associate director of community Adam Fletcher, associate game director Joseph Piepiora, and lead live class designer Adam Jackson as they delve into the Gauntlet, Leaderboards, balance updates, and bloodthirsty powers set to make their return. We’ll also have a special event to showcase members of the development team playing the Gauntlet. They’ll be joined by Diablo creators MicroBioBoi and AnnacakeLive to commentate on the action!

We’ll also hold a Q&A segment at the end of the stream for players to field their questions directly to the team.

Visit our official Diablo Twitch and YouTube channels to watch live! Following the Campfire Chat's conclusion, we’ll post another article with a video of the chat so you can still catch up on the details if you miss them.