Mother's Blessing Experience Buff Not Going Live Today - Diablo 4 One Year Anniversary

I log in, the first thing awaiting me is a window to "claim my anniversary event gifts" and redirects me to the shop...which doesnt have any anniversary event gift activated. I mean, at this point i wonder if they are trolling, this event supposed to do 3 things: XP/gold buff, goblins with extra loot, and free shop stuff; 2 of the 3 things didnt happen on start. What gives?Edit: And the goblins drop treasure bags with ilvl 855 loot in a tier 100 nightmare dungeon.... For real?
lol blizzard... always so transparent. Took the day off to level with the xp buff but okay, gg.